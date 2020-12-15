At Work, in Public, and With Your Family – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Tony Simon joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (20-minute audio)

Your family is in the car with you. You stop at your local bank to use the walk-up ATM. The sun is low in the sky as you go back to the car with your cash. That is when a stranger runs up to you. The stranger has a machete in his hands and tells you to give him the cash. He waves the knife at you and you back up.

You have your New Mexico Concealed carry permit. You’re armed. Your attacker comes closer again and you draw your gun. You shoot your attacker one time in the chest. Now your attacker turns away and runs back to his car. You retreat to your car as well. Your wife saw the attack, heard the shot, and called 911. You stay at the scene and give a report to the police.

The police find your attacker dead in his car a short distance away. The police call the bank to get their security camera video. Your attacker has several prior convictions for burglary and drug possession. You are not charged with a crime.

You’re working behind the counter at a cell phone store. It is after dark when another customer comes inside. There are no other customers so you ask how you can help him. The man draws a gun and says to get out of the way. You run to the back room. The robber takes the cash out of one register and then tries to open the safe that is near the other register.

The news report doesn’t say if you had your gun stored in the back room, or if you carried your gun on your body, but now you’re armed. You shoot your attacker and then run from the store.

You call the police. Police find your attacker still inside the store. EMTs take him to the local hospital for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening gunshot injuries. You stay at the scene and give a statement to the police.

You’re at a family gathering on Thanksgiving. You hear the change in the conversation when a divorced husband gets out of his car and walks toward the party. Some EXs are family, but this one isn’t. Someone goes outside to explain the situation. The EX yells that he wants to talk to his wife. Things get heated and you, the ex-wife, and her mom all go outside. The ex-husband draws a firearm and starts shooting.

You have your Texas concealed carry permit. You’re armed. You shoot the attacker until he drops his gun. His ex-wife and her mother are wounded. You and the rest of the family call 911. You and the rest of the family give statements to the police.

The ex-wife is treated at the scene. The mom is treated at the hospital, and the ex-husband is moved to a critical care trauma unit in serious but stable condition.

You manage a small office building. You get a phone call that the security alarms tripped in one of your tenant’s offices. The police call you after searching the outside of the building. It is about 5 in the morning when you get an alarm that detects movement in your office. You go to the building and open the door. That is when a stranger rushes you.

You have your California concealed carry permit. You’re armed. You shoot your attacker one time in the chest. You back out of the building and call 911.

The police find your attacker inside. EMTs take him to the hospital. The police discover where the intruder broke into another office in the building and then kicked his way through the drywall to enter your office.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.

Contact Tony Simon at Diversityshoot.com, on Instagram and Facebook at Simon Says Train, and at The 2nd is For Everyone podcast.