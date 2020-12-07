Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a clearance sale on the BARSKA 1x 20mm Dual Mount Green & Red Dot Scope for just $64.99 with FREE shipping. That is 68% off the $200.00 MSRP.

BARSKA 1x 20mm Dual Mount Scope w/ Dovetail/Weaver Base Barska 1x20mm Green/Red Dot Reticle Rifle Scope w/ Dovetail/Weaver Mount AC11586 gives you ultra-fast target acquisition, pinpoint accuracy and a wide field of view. This Barska scope is ideal for handguns, rimfire rifles, shotguns, pistols, blackpowders and crossbows. The Barska AC11586 Red-Green Dot Rifle Scope features an integrated Dovetail to Weaver exchangeable mount. The Red Dot Sights has a finger-adjustable rheostat for variable reticle brightness control for optimum performance. The Barska 1×20 Red Dot Scope features unlimited eye relief and multi-coated optics with an anti-reflective coating. Specifications for BARSKA 1x 20mm Dual Mount Scope w/ Dovetail/Weaver Base: Color: Black

Finish: Black Matte

Fabric/Material: Aluminum

Magnification: 1 x

Objective Lens Diameter: 20 mm

Reticle: MOA

Illumination Color: Red, Green

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Adjustment Type: MOA

Adjustment Click Value: 1.18 MOA

Field of View, Linear: 36 ft at 100 yds

Parallax: Parallax Free

Lens Material: Glass

Optical Coating: Multi-Coated

Attachment/Mount Type: Weaver, Dovetail

Battery Type: CR2032

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Fogproof: Yes

Gun Model: Universal

Length: 2.5 in

Width: 2 in

Height: 2 in

Weight: 4.23 oz Included Accessories: Dovetail/Weaver Style Exchangeable Mount, Lens Cover, Battery Magnification Type: Fixed

Tube Diameter: 20 mm

Objective Aperture: 20 mm

Reticle Focal Plane: Second Focal Plane (SFP)

Features of BARSKA 1x 20mm Dual Mount Scope w/ Dovetail/Weaver Base This versatile sight is small, compact and built with a durable metal housing that's capable of performing at high level for all types of shooters.

