Big Horn Armory (BHA) Announces 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce it has launched a special 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway to celebrate the season of giving. Entrants will have the opportunity to win great prizes from BHA every night for twelve nights, starting on Dec. 13 and concluding on Dec. 24, 2020. Prizes include a BHA logo hat, t-shirt, AR500 five and nine-round magazines, sling, scabbard, butt cuff, or some combination thereof. The prize of the day will be announced in the daily 12 Days of Christmas Facebook or Instagram post, as well as the daily e-blast.

There are three ways to enter the Big Horn Armory 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway:

Like our daily 12 Days of Christmas Facebook post and tag three friends in the comment section. Like our daily 12 Days of Christmas Instagram post and tag three friends in the comment section. Reply to our daily 12 Days of Christmas email with “I want to win!”

Enter daily as the prize packages will only get better the closer to Christmas we get! One winner will be randomly selected each day from all the qualifying entries and contacted by direct message on either Facebook or Instagram or via email.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, MeWe, Parler, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.