Blackfire USA Joins Forces with Chevalier Advertising

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Mansfield, TX (December 2020) – Blackfire has announced Chevalier Advertising & Public Relations as its official agency of record. This new partnership will combine Chevalier Advertising’s over a half-century of experience in marketing, advertising, and public relations in the outdoor industry with Blackfire’s innovative team that engineers products specifically for the outdoor enthusiast.
In its new role as Blackfire’s agency of record, Chevalier Advertising will lead an ongoing public relations campaign in the camping, hunting, overlanding, and general outdoor markets. This will include coordinating media samples, writing and distributing press releases as well as providing some future product development services.
“We are excited and eager to kick off this relationship with Chevalier Advertising as our agency of record,” said Leah Klein Fox, Vice President of Business Development of Klein Tools and Brand Manager for Blackfire. “Chevalier Advertising is a family-owned team similar to ours and has an outstanding track record of building brand recognition for nationally recognized brands in our industry.”
“As a team of outdoorsmen and women, we at Chevalier Advertising couldn’t be more excited to join the Blackfire family in order to aid in their continual growth and development,” said Chevalier Senior Account Executive Aaron Lisech. “Blackfire is a passion-filled brand offshoot of Klein Tools that brings over 163 years of product development expertise to the outdoor industry.”