Broward Sheriff’s Office Stands By While Violent Home Break-In Drags On ~ VIDEO

Earlier this month in south FL (Broward County, which includes the Miami metro area), a disabled senior citizen (disabled from childhood by polio) frantically called the BCSO to report that a man was breaking into his home.

The suspect (unknown to the resident) was pounding on the resident’s locked door, eventually slamming his body into it, breaking the glass.

Eighteen BCSO deputies were dispatched and arrived at the scene within minutes, but did not approach the house where the felony was happening!

Minutes passed with no action on the part of deputies who remained some distance away, despite the fact that the disabled resident was in obvious grave danger and had informed the 911 Operator multiple times that he was scared to death, armed, and might have to shoot when the door gave way.

More minutes passed with no action on the part of deputies, who had long-since arrived!

Over the phone, the 911 operator can hear glass breaking. Still, no action on the part of deputies!

A neighbor steps out of her house who sees what is happening, also calls 911 and yells at the suspect to go away.

The suspect walks over to the next house.

That neighbor and others are now flooding 911 lines reporting the attempted home invasion(s), joining with the affected resident’s desperate call.

Still, deputies are nowhere to be seen, much less do anything.

Eventually, the suspect walks over to several uniformed deputies he could see and is taken into custody without further incident.

He is already out of bail!

Not surprisingly, the SO has refused to answer all questions about this incident and has put-out the usual, tired boiler-plate:

“The Sheriff's Office constantly reviews and assesses its responses to emergency calls in order to provide the highest level of service to the public… blah, blah, blah”

Welcome to our “New Era of Policing,” brought to you by liberal/Marxist politicians.

Individual police officers know and understand that they are the continual target of liberal prosecutors and judges, who want police de-funded, and who just can’t wait to throw them in jail.

They know and understand that shooting a violent felon, even when completely justified, is an automatic career-ender.

They know and understand that confronting any violent suspect will not have a happy ending and that whatever physical action they take to protect themselves and innocent citizens will be denigrated, criticized, picked-apart, and will result in demotion, probably termination, plus criminal (and civil) charges against them. They’ll probably be unemployed and bankrupted, likely find themselves in prison.

They know and understand that liberal sheriffs, police chiefs, mayors, governors will not stand behind them, will not defend them, but will casually throw them to the wolves, while themselves cynically marching right along beside violent rioters!

Many LEOs are thus departing the profession in disgust, and fear!

In the interim, can you really blame the few who remain for indecisive “tactical loitering,” as my friend and esteemed colleague, Ron Borsch, fondly calls it?

Neighbors, some of whom are professing liberals, in the foregoing episode are shocked, indignant, disgusted, and fearful. Well they, and residents of other Democrat-controlled areas, had better get used to this “new normal!”

Liberals need to be careful what they wish for. In Broward County, their wish has been granted.

“Betrayal is the only truth that sticks.” ~ Arthur Miller

/John

