Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

♠ Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bushnell has teamed up with American Eagle ammunition to bring you a scope and ammunition package for AR15 shooters! Pick up 100 rounds of American Eagle 55-grain .223 and the Bushnell AR Optics 4.5-18×40 Multi Turret riflescope all for $279.98 with FREE shipping! Once you buy this package you will need a 1″ optics mount which you can find here.

A combination of our popular AR optics 4.5-18X40 multi-turret riflescope and a 100-round pack of American Eagle 55-grain .223 Remington Ammunition. Bundle Includes: 4.5-18×40 AR Optics Multi-Turret Riflescope

100 Rounds of Federal American Eagle 55-Grain .223 Rem. Ammunition The 4.5-18×40 AR Optics riflescope features our new Windhold reticle & 5 turrets for popular calibers. The foundation for this scope is an aircraft aluminum 1″ tube with large exposed MIL turrets. You'll love how fast magnification changes are with the included short & long Throw Levers. The American Eagle 55-grain .223 Remington ammunition offers consistent, accurate performance. The loads feature quality bullets, reloadable brass cases and dependable primers. They're perfect for target shooting, are accurate and reliable. AR Optics 4.5-18×40 Multi Turret Riflescope

American Eagle 223 Remington Ammo is Ideal for target practice, is accurate and reliable with consistent brass and primers.

Features our Throw Down throw hammer for fast magnification changes

Comes with Windhold reticle and multiple caliber-specific turrets

Side Focus parallax

Fully Multi-Coated lenses

Waterproof

Exposed target turrets In the box we include 4 additional BDC elevation turrets for quick dialing on rifles chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor, .224 Valkyrie, .308 Winchester, & .223 Remington.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!