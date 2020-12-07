Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention 9mm AK fans. Kentucky Gun Co has back in stock the Charles Daly PAK-9 9mm AK Pistol for a check price of $529.99 with two(2) magazines included with FREE shipping.

Charles Daly PAK-9 9mm 10+1 6.3″ Black Synthetic Pistol CD Defense PAK-9 Pistol harnesses the fun and functionality of the legendary AK rifle in the form of an easy to shoot 9mm pistol. It has the look and feel of the original but uses more readily available and easier to shoot ammunition. The PAK-9 is made from steel with exceptional fit and finish and also features an interchangeable magazine adapter that allows you to convert from Beretta® 92 style to Glock style magazines easily and without tools. Specifications: SKU: CF440.087

UPC: 8053800940443

Type of Gun: Pistol

Caliber: 9mm Luger

Action: Semi-Auto

Barrel Length: 6.3″

Capacity: 10

Feed In: Magazine

Grips: Synthetic

Forend: Synthetic

Front Sight: Adjustable Elevation AK Style

Rear Sight: Non-Adjustable / Removable

Safety: Manual Trigger Block

Weight: 6.1 lbs

Length: 14.25″

Material: Steel

Finish: Matte Black

Extraction: Automatic Notes: Includes Glock Mag Adaptor, Arm Brace Adaptor & 2-10 Round Magazines.

