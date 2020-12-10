Read AmmoLand News' review of the CMMG Bravo 22 LR AR Conversion Kit – the First Kit That Doesn't Suck.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gun guys at Brownells.com are having a sale on CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle conversion kit and three matching 25 round magazines for $219.94 after coupon code “SAE” at check out. Brownells Edge Members can get free shipping on their entire order. You can check prices on alternatives here, or online here.
If you have wanted to convert your AR15 rifle to shoot 22LR but were put off by the high price of conversion kits then here is your chance to get a great kit and start saving when you train. Then check out this page for the latest prices on 22 LR ammo.
Use Economical .22 LR Ammo To Practice More & Hone Critical Shooting Skills. Drop-in .22 LR conversion system comes fully assembled and ready to install in any semi-auto AR-15 to help you practice critical shooting skills with economical rimfire ammunition. Helps you concentrate on improving grip, sight alignment, trigger pull, and other skills without burning up expensive centerfire ammo. Simply replace the rifle’s bolt and carrier with the Bravo .22 LR conversion unit, load up the included magazine with round-nose .22 LR ammo, and you're ready to shoot. Precision machined from high-grade stainless steel for reliable function in any mil-spec AR-15 rifle or carbine chambered in 5.56mm NATO, including most gas piston systems.
CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle Conversion Kit +3 Mags $219.94 FREE S&H
The CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle Conversion Kit is well-reviewed and easy to install:
CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle Conversion Kit +3 Mags Cart Check 09/02/2020
Damn. I should have bought one of these when they were $159.
Notice any similarity, minus the respirator?
That’s one hell of a respirator that “Lurch” is wearing while cleaning the CMMG conversion kit. I guess it’s the “new normal”, to be terrified of a little Hoppe’s No. 9. What a bunch of “girlie-men” some folks have become…
This receiver would be fine if a person wanted to shoot just to be shooting but don’t expect very good accuracy. Bullet diameter of a .22LR is .219 whereas the bore diameter of an AR-15 is .224
Brownells + Code “SAE” + shipping = $263.69 (the most expensive place I found this kit is Brownells btw)
Directly from CMMG is $229
I decided to go with the dedicated .22lr with the CMMG
BCG. Greatest buy I’ve made in years. All the same controls, but shooting costs are 1/10!
FYI, I bought this a few weeks ago, have ran various 22 around 500 rounds through it. Runs great. I think it’s an excellent product. No shill just truth. See for yourself. Happy 4th of July y’all.
Use code SAE
What non HP rounds do you recommend?
How much lead fowling and burned/unburned powder residue is pushed into the gas port used for the .223/5.56 firing ? .22 LR shells in general are fairly dirty firing.
From everything I’ve seen, it may foul up after heavy, heavy usage. But if you put some .223/5.56 through it after each or every other, or every third range trip (definitely depends on how much .22lr you send through it), the pressure will blow the fouling right out. You should definitely clean the internals a little bit more thoroughly than you regularly do after the .223 pressure wash. It’s an easy and accepted way to clear the port/tube out easily. If you search the web with “clean an ar gas tube after using 22 conversion,” you’ll find quite a few… Read more »
I purchased one for my M&P and couldn’t be more pleased. Before I was spending about $10 to shoot a 30 round mag. With the kit, less than a dollar to shoot the 25 round .22LR mag. I can spend a lot more fun practice time at the range now. As long as you compensate for the diminished .22LR ballistic characteristics and clean the rifle more frequently, no problems.
For just another $150 I can get a brand new S&W M&P 15-22 with a red dot and bag. Not sure I want to make mods to my Mowhawk. I’d be concerned about warranty coverage.
Wow another zombie thread pulling to top of comments section – oops, sorry for resurrecting it. Unable to delete comment…
Are these magazines 10 or 25 rounds? I’ll order the kit if they are 25 round magazines.
Thank you,
Grady
25 round. 10 round available for the slave states.
I purchased this kit last week. While I was attempting to clean and oil it prior to installation in my AR I was unable to get the bore of the chamber adapter clean. I was able to remove some copper and lead deposits that were likely left from from test firing. However, despite much effort I was unable to get a large section of the bore smooth as the surface itself is very rough with a circular ring of burrs well ahead of where the bullet would be seated. I was unable to send a patch or Q-Tip through with… Read more »
there must be a new model coming out. Classic has them on sale also.
Can the cmmg ar 15 conversion to 22 cal. With the three mags be sent to cal.92647? Thanks Bob
I got one and it works great. Ran 400 rounds though it in a few hours with hardly a hiccup . Had an occasional jam but I think it was a cheap ammo problem. Paid $16 for 500 rounds. I’m very Glad I got it.
Will this work in an AR 15 pistol that fires 5.56 / 223?
Why wouldnt it?
If you have the Mk57 CmmG it’s a delayed blowback system and the bolts are different. May things fit that won’t work like it’s supposed to For example a Geissele trigger fits int to Mk57 but because Geissele doesn’t make a trigger for the delayed radial blowback platform and when it fails, and it will the warranty is void. Just because it fits doesn’t mean it will work
Yes that’s what it’s made for, after all 556/ 223 is pretty much a 22-round on steroids
Yes, I’ve used it on one.
Will these work in a left handed set up?
No. Right handed upper receivers only
CMMG also offers a left-hand option if you already have
LH upper.
No but they make left hand kits too
What size mags come with the converter at $164.99?
The same 25 round mag that it came with a few years ago when it was over &200.00
Does anyone know if this works with the fostech echo trigger ?
I want one
I can’t get it to the discounted price. I tried NCS as promo code
Will it work if chambered in 223 Wylde?
Yes, .223 wylde is designed to chamber both .223 & 5.56 and the adaptor is a .223 length case emulator.
So you want to have .22lr rounds bouncing all over your .223 barrel from a .22lr bolt carrier. I hope your using a junk build rifle before you destroy the accuracy of your favorite rig. BTW, some triggers will not work with rim fire rounds so hopefully yours will if you ordered one already. The accuracy isn’t good as well so don’t think you can go hunt small game with this set up either. Do yourself a favor and build a dedicated .22lr upper using a good multi-cal trigger. Yes it costs money, but it will pay for itself in… Read more »
Both .22 lr and 5.56/.223 bullet diameters measure .224 inch. There should be no ” bullet bouncing”. Mine shoots one inch groups at 75 yds. If yours is not accurate it’s due to another reason.
It doesn’t “bounce around”, the .223 adaptor stays in the chamber while to the rear of it the actual bolt assembly does the work.
It’s ok, before I actually read up on it’s operation I sounded like a complete moron as well.
Atta buddy Bob; self-deprecation is always entertaining.
Either you have zero experience with one of these setups or your experience wasn’t that good. I’ve owned a CMMG conversion for over 10 years and think it is fantastic. I can shoot the Federal Bulk Pack ammo with reasonable accuracy, less than 2″ at 50 yards, and can hit 4″ circles at 100. It isn’t as accurate as my CZ455 Varmint but good enough for a fun afternoon of plinking. After shooting I can drag a bore snake through the barrel, drop my 223 BCG back in, and shoot under an inch at 100 with my reloads. The 22LR… Read more »
The kit works great. My only concern is that light .22 bullets stabilize best in a 1:12-16 twist barrel. That’s where a purpose built upper has an advantage. Still like the kit because it is a lightweight addition to the range bag.
Should check your math on bullet diameter before you start.
Some say 0.223, some say 0.224 on the rim fire. I measured some Green Tag at 0.224. Some cheap Winchester plain lead at 0.223. Bullets for the center fire can be from 0.223 to 0.225. I just measured several brands. The point is that a couple hundred thousandths of an inch generally won’t affect accuracy enough to matter.
That’s a non issue really imo it’s best to practice with your main gun using these vs a different 22 rifle
Great deal, to bad it has a 25 rd mag. And unsure if it can be purchased with only the 10 rd.
The seller is Brownell’s. The 10rnd version is $245, with the code. Cuomo sucks! 😉