CMP Issues Classification Cards to Qualifying Competitors

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Those who have earned designated classification status within the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) competitions will soon have proof of their achievements, with specially designed carrying cards set for distribution.

The cards will display the individual’s name, CMP Competition Number, and all classification ranks (Marksman, Sharpshooter, Expert, Master, and High Master), as well as the date each classification was reached and average score.

Cards will also be available for download through CMP’s Competition Tracker site. To download, log in to the Competition Tracker page (ct.thecmp.org) and go to “My Account”. Under the tab titled “Competitions and EIC Results”, you will see your classifications on the lower right side of the screen. In the near future, CMP Classification certificates for display purposes will be accessible as well in the same location.

CMP Classifications are awarded for the following disciplines:

Highpower Rifle Service Pistol .22 Rimfire Pistol Long Range Match Pistol Smallbore (Prone and 3P)



The CMP maintains a national database of competitors and scores that are used to establish classifications. Classifications are used as a basis for award groupings during CMP competitions.

Competitors earn classifications through score averages fired in qualifying competitions. As scores improve, so does a competitor’s classification standing. Learn more about each discipline’s classification rules by visiting the “Competition Rulebooks” page on the CMP website at thecmp.org/competitions/cmp-competitions-rulebooks/. If you have questions regarding the CMP Classifications, please contact CMP Competitions staff at [email protected].

— Ashley Brugnone, CMP Staff Writer

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.

About the Civilian Marksmanship Program

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.