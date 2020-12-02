CMP’s Talladega Marksmanship Park to Host GLOCK Pro Courses in Jan

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) Talladega Marksmanship Park has announced two GLOCK courses offered to the public in January, offered by specialists from the GLOCK Professional Training Division.

A GLOCK Armorer Course is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5, 2021. This one-day, eight-hour course gives participants a chance to safely learn how to use and maintain their GLOCK handguns. The cost of the course is $250. Register for this event at GlockTraining

A GLOCK Operators Course will follow Jan. 6-7, 2021. This two-day course (eight hours each) is designed to increase knowledge and skills with a GLOCK handgun and is intended for public safety professionals who have successfully completed a basic pistol course (not intended for those who have not completed official training programs).

In order to be eligible for the GLOCK Operator Course, participants must meet one of the following criteria:

Active/Retired Law Enforcement or Military Private Security Possess a current Concealed Carry Permit from the state of residence Or provide a statement of NO criminal history from a Law Enforcement agency



Participants will train in a dynamic shooting course that will require the ability to stand for long periods of time, shoot on the move and quick recovery from kneeling and prone positions. Training will be held outdoors, so please dress accordingly.

For the Operators Course, students will need to provide their own:

GLOCK Pistol; 1,000 rounds of ammunition (NO RELOADS); 10 dummy rounds; Eye and ear protection; Quality strong side holster that covers the trigger and trigger guard; Magazines (three, minimum) and two magazine pouches; Belt to support the pistol and magazine pouches and Duty equipment (encouraged, but not required).



The cost of the Operator Course is $350. Register at GlockTraining

For these events, the CMP will continue to adhere to local Covid-19 safety guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

For questions on these opportunities or any other inquiries about CMP’s Talladega Marksmanship Park, contact Brett Lankford, Talladega training manager, at [email protected].

About GLOCK Professional Courses:

GLOCK Professional Inc. provides professional training to law enforcement, military, licensed security, and other personnel who desire to utilize the GLOCK “Safe Action” system to its maximum potential. Armorer, Advanced Armorer, Instructor Workshop and G18 Select-Fire classes are available to provide information and recommendations for the safe, responsible, and effective use of GLOCK handguns and other products.

To learn more, visit GlockTraining

About Talladega Marksmanship Park:

The CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park is a destination for firearm supporters and those intrigued by the sport, featuring exclusive CMP electronic targets and scoring monitors that can only be found at the 500-acre facility. The park is open to the public every week and regularly hosts rifle, pistol, and shotgun events all year long.

Off of the firing line, the Club Households a fully-stocked Pro Shop that includes an exclusive collection of rifles, ammunition, marksmanship accessories, and CMP memorabilia. To learn more about the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park, please visit thecmp.org/ranges/talladega-marksmanship-park/ or call (256) 474-4408.

About the Civilian Marksmanship Program

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.