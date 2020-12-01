Daily Deal: MagPump .223/5.56 AR-15 Magazine Loader $96.00 w/ Free Shipping

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- OpticsPlanet has a deal on the MagPump AR-15 magazine loaders for only $96.00! Make sure you get this deal while it is still available, click the link HERE to buy the MagPump now.

The MagPump loader is one of the easiest and fastest ways to load multiple magazines for your AR-15. If you watch the video below you'll see they manage to load an entire 30-round magazine in less than 30 seconds! While this deal saves you about 33% off this excellent mag loader, the MagPump itself will save you valuable time at the range shooting instead of loading.

This hopper-fed, loose-ammo loader is designed to eliminate hand fatigue and reduce magazine loading time by more than 50 percent. Simply load your ammo in the 90-round capacity hopper and let MagPump do the rest. The pump-action lever self-sorts ammunition in either direction, and loads up to 60 rounds in less than 60 seconds. Compatible with all Mil-Spec AR-15 magazines, and .223 Rem, 5.56 NATO and .300 Blackout rounds.

FEATURES

Hopper fed, loose ammo loader for .223 Rem, 5.56 NATO and .300 Blackout rounds

This standard model is constructed of lightweight and durable polymer

Compatible with all Mil-Spec AR-15 magazines

Built-in safeties prevent damage to rounds when loading and stop loading when magazine is full

Eliminates hand fatigue caused from loading

MagPump AR-15 standard magazine loader is compatible with all Mil-Spec AR-15 magazines in .223Rem/5.56NATO/.300BLK

Reduces magazine loading time by more than 50%

Mounts to any Weaver or Picatinny rail

90-Round capacity hopper

Orient ammunition in either direction

Requires much less physical effort and strength to fully load magazines

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!