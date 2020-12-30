Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- In the current political climate, not even body armor is safe from the likes of Chuck Schumer and the ‘Demorats' ban everything mindset! Most plate carriers and armor can get pricey, but the AR500 AR Freeman We Made It Armor Package provides you measured protection starting at $99.00.

AR Freeman We Made It Package

Not everyone wants, needs, or can use a large plate carrier. If size is an important criteria in your armor selection, look no further than the AR Freeman™ plate carrier. Small Footprint. Effective Coverage. Compact enough to fit under your vehicle seat or daypack, the Freeman covers your most vital organs without weighing you down in an oversized carrier or restricting your mobility. The proprietary 9”x9” octagonal Level III steel plates* are lightweight and the carrier is laser cut from laminated Cordura® nylon, and is large enough to accommodate up to 3 magazine pouches via the laser-cut PALS channels. Hypalon® shoulder straps allow for near unobstructed movement and ability to shoulder a rifle. The Freeman is sold as a complete package of carrier and two armor plates of our Level III multi-curve plates with base coat of our proprietary FragLock™ coating. Plates can be upgraded to build-up FragLock coating for a slight upcharge. So whether it’s as a primary armor setup for a second member of the family or a second carrier for your vehicle or office, the Freeman offers great value for a modest price. Features Durable: Laminated laser-cut Cordura® front and Cordura 500D Nylon back

Low profile: Hypalon® shoulder straps for low profile and comfort

Modular: laser-cut PALS system to accommodate up to three magazine pouches or other MOLLE-compatible accessories

Rugged: impact-resistant US-made side buckles for quick on/off

Versatile: adjustable from small to XL sizing

Features: Front and rear Velcro panels, Velcro attachment points for pontoon pads

Weight: Carrier + base-coat plates, 11.1 lbs | Carrier + build-up plates, 11.8 lbs | Trauma pads add 0.43 lbs. *Note: The AR Freeman carrier is specifically designed to work with our proprietary 9”x9” armor and is sold as a complete setup.

