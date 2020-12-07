Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- EuroOptic.com has very limited inventory on the Daniel Defense DDM4 PDW .300BLK 7″ 1:7 Black Pistol at $2199.00 with $9.99 flat rate shipping. This has been almost impossible to find in stock in the last few months. Read AmmoLand's review of this innovative AR pistol here.

Compact and easy to transport, the Daniel Defense DDM4 PDW is the kind of pistol you can rely on for home and personal defense…plus it’s a ton of fun to shoot. The 7″ 300BLK cold hammer forged barrel keeps subsonic loads subsonic and provides great ballistics for a shorter barrel. Featuring an overall length of 20.75″, the DDM4 PDW easily fits into a backpack for convenient transport. The DDM4 PDW comes equipped with the Maxim Defense CQB Pistol Brace, which gives you the adjustments needed to more comfortably shoot your AR pistol. This highly maneuverable pistol comes with a 6″ MFR XL flat front rail for fast handling, accuracy, and reliability while also providing compatibility with a wide variety of accessories. The DDM4 PDW features M-LOK attachment points and an SLR M-LOK MOD2 Plain Front Handstop to help ensure a safe shooting experience. Also available as SBR with Maxim Defense CQB Gen 7 stock. Features of the Daniel Defense DDM4 PDW

Ultra-compact platform with 7″, 1:7 twist barrel for compatibility with subsonic and supersonic loads.

Maxim Defense CQB Pistol Brace or CQB Gen 7 Stock (SBR) with enhanced buffer system functions reliably suppressed or unsuppressed.

Linear compensator directs muzzle blast forward of the shooter. Muzzle threads (5/8-24) allow for muzzle device customization

Independently ambi GRIP-N-RIP Charging Handle accommodates left- and right-handed shooters and is engineered for suppressed fire, with anti-gas features that redirect gas flow upward and away from the face and operator.

