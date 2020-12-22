Donate to NSSF for a Chance to Win a Benelli Shotgun and More!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. — Project ChildSafe Foundation has launched an exciting Sweepstakes to raise funds in support of the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Project ChildSafe program, which works to prevent firearms accidents and misuse by promoting safe handling of firearms and secure storage when not in use.

The Sweepstakes features a variety of prizes contestants could win by making a “qualifying donation.” Funds raised will then go to provide free gun locks and safety information to communities across the country in support of Project ChildSafe, which was developed by gun owners for gun owners and launched by NSSF in 1999. Now in its 21st year, Project ChildSafe is the leading firearms safety program in the country.

“Project ChildSafe is a real safety program that genuinely saves lives and helps keep families and communities safer,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO, and Chairman of the Project ChildSafe Foundation. “We’re always grateful for the support we receive from the gun-owning community, and now through this sweepstakes we can also give a little something back.”

Through the sweepstakes, contestants can be entered to win one of several prizes, including:

A Benelli Montefeltro 12 Gauge Shotgun ($1,129.00 value) for a qualifying donation of $125.00 or more, A Brazen Sports Watch with 20 th Anniversary Project ChlidSafe engraved case back ($550.00 value) for a qualifying donation of $75-$124, A CrossBreed Holsters prize package ($366.70 value) for a qualifying donation of $35-$74, or A Yeti 20-ounce tumbler with MagSlider lid ($40.00 value) for a qualifying donation of $15- $34.



Every qualifying donation receives a chance to win. To enter, or to see full sweepstakes rules, visit nssf.org/pcs-sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes will be open through February 26, 2021. Donations made through the sweepstakes support the Project ChildSafe Foundation and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law (please check with your tax advisor).

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org