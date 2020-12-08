EAA Corp’s New MC9 Pistol with FAR-DOT Optics will Change Your View

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – The Hunt for The Red Dot. It’s not a spy thriller or block-buster movie, but an actual reaction when trying to aim a pistol and find the elusive red dot in the pistol optic! Don’t lose precious time trying to put the red dot on the target with EAA Corp’s new patent-pending Fast Acquisition Red Dot Optic (FAR-DOT™) mounted on the Girsan MC9 Standard and MC9 Match pistols.

The Girsan MC9 Optics pistol, in 9mm is an ergonomic pistol with a sleek design in a lightweight build, whether for competition, target shooting, or home

defense, its fit, form, and function are first-class and known worldwide. The MC9 Optics includes EAA’s patent-pending design; the FAR-DOT optic mounts without an optics adaptor plate, means no shaking or distortion of the target while shooting. Unlike traditional red dots, that require the shooter to locate the red dot while acquiring the target, EAA’s FAR-DOT solves the hunt for the red dot! Literally, draw, aim, and shoot without losing time or the target. Three interchangeable backstraps come with the MC9’s to give the pistol a comfortable, custom grip for any size hand. A rail in front of the generous trigger guard offers an additional place for lights or lasers, increasing the versatility of the MC9 Optics pistol.

The Girsan MC9 Optics Match pistol features the same lightweight, ergonomic design with three interchangeable backstraps, trigger guard forward rail, and ported barrel. Also, the MC9 Optics Match pistol adds a little flash with a part red trigger and grip base.

Girsan MC9 Optic Standard and MC9 Optic Match Specifications:

Model: MC9 Optic Standard MC9 Optic Match

SKU: 390350 390355

Caliber: 9mm 9mm

Mag Cap: 17 +1 17 +1

Barrel Length: 4.2” 4.63”

Overall Length: 7.5” 8.25”

Weight: 1.4 lbs. 1.6 lbs.

Finish: Black Black and Red

Optics: FAR-DOT FAR-DOT

MSRP: $568.00 $661.00

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com or check them out on Facebook, YouTube, or Pinterest.

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com