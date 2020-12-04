Conservative Thought Leader & Economist, Walter Williams has Died ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Economist Walter E. Williams, has died at the age of 84.

Williams, a native of Philadelphia was a long-time economics professor at George Mason University and a nationally syndicated columnist whose articles appeared in some 140 newspapers and websites including AmmoLand News.

Over the course of his career, he was praised for his rigorous research on minority groups and government policies affecting African Americans and his steadfast belief in American's right to keep and bear arms. Walter was a great communicator of ideas and a prolific, provocative, and uncompromising writer.

Williams remained active on campus until his death.

A very nice remembrance by Dominic Pino, a student at George Mason University noted “As Williams persisted well beyond retirement age, his passion for economics undimmed, he was the kind of man that made you say, “He’s going to teach until the day he dies.” On Dec. 1, he taught his last class of ECON 811 to complete the semester, ending the 7:20-10:00 p.m. block around 30 minutes early, as was typical. Fewer than 12 hours later, he died, aged 84. R.I.P.”

He made numerous radio and television appearances, including such well-known shows as “Firing Line,” “Face the Nation” and “MacNeil/Lehrer,” according to his biography on the George Mason University website.

His conservative credentials earned him a spot as an occasional substitute host on Rush Limbaugh’s radio talk show.

He was married to his wife, Connie, from 1960 until her death in 2007. “We had a good ride,” he wrote in 2008, describing his marriage to his wife as “the wisest decision of my life.”

The couple had one daughter together, Devyn, whom Williams described as “the apple of both of our eyes.”

“God speed to Mr. Williams you made a difference in our world and will be fondly remembered.” ~ Fredy Riehl, Editor-in-Chief at AmmoLand News.



