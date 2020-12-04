Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has in-stock 50 round boxes of Federal Syntech Action Pistol 9mm Luger 150-grain Ammunition for $39.99 with FREE shipping.

Synthetic Jacket Centerfire Pistol Ammunition Shooters who compete at the highest levels need ammunition built for the demands of their discipline. Syntech Action Pistol is specifically designed for the action shooting sports and loaded to power factor requirements with heavy, flatter-nosed bullets for more reliable knock-downs on steel targets in competition. Like all Syntech loads, they feature the exclusive Total Synthetic Jacket (TSJ), which prevents metal-on-metal contact between the bullet and barrel, eliminating copper and lead fouling as well as reducing damaging heat and friction. Combined with clean-burning powders and the Catalyst lead-free primer, Syntech Action Pistol provides the softest-shooting and most reliable performance possible for high-volume competitive shooters. Specifications for Federal Premium Centerfire Handgun Ammunition 9mm Luger 150 grain Syntech Total Synthetic Jacket Centerfire Pistol Ammunition: Caliber: 9mm Luger

Number of Rounds: 50

Bullet Type: Syntech Total Synthetic Jacket (TSJ)

Bullet Weight: 150 grain

Muzzle Velocity: 890 ft/s

Primer Location: Centerfire Features of Federal Premium Action Pistol 9mm Luger 150gr. Syntech TSJ Pistol Ammo – 50 Rounds Official Ammunition of USPSA

Optimized for action shooting sports' power factor requirements

Reduced felt recoil

Flatter than typical nose profile for better energy transfer to steel targets

TSJ eliminates copper and lead fouling, while extending barrel life

Exclusive lead-free primer formulation provides reliable, consistent ignition

Clean-burning propellants minimize residue Drastically reduces splash-back on steel targets.

