Firearms Policy Coalition Adds Attorney Anthony Miranda to Team

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that attorney Anthony Miranda, founder of the popular Armed Scholar channel on YouTube and other social media platforms, has joined the FPC Law team. Miranda joins FPC Law’s first and only dedicated Second Amendment legal and research program in the United States.

Beginning immediately, Miranda’s work will focus on expanding FPC’s constitutional rights litigation and providing FPC’s members with information about litigation and regulatory changes that affect individuals and others in the firearms ecosystem.

“For the past two years we have been building an in-house team of advocates with many skills, strengths, experiences, and an unwavering desire to restore and defend the Second Amendment and the People’s fundamental rights, liberties, and freedoms,” explained Adam Kraut, FPC’s Director of Legal Strategy. “Today, I’m pleased to announce we have added yet another talented individual to our ranks. Anthony Miranda has shown the type of drive to create value and help individuals exercise their rights. His joining the FPC Law team will allow us to not only expand the number and type of cases we can litigate but improve how we communicate with the People we love and serve. We are eager to begin working with Mr. Miranda on the front lines of the fight for Second Amendment rights.” “I am excited and honored to join the Firearms Policy Coalition team,” said Miranda. “Over the last year my focus on YouTube has been to bridge the gap between the legal world and real world. This was all done with the hope of educating the average person on important legal battles that are raging behind the scenes that will ultimately impact our right to keep and bear arms. I am so thankful that the people who supported me and the Arched Scholar channel will now directly benefit from my work as an attorney on FPC’s legal team. I want to thank all of my family, friends, and amazing followers for your support and encouragement. I am very excited to immediately get to work restoring your right to keep and bear arms, especially in states hostile to our rights.”

Individuals who wish to support FPC’s litigation, research, and other programs, including Mr. Miranda’s legal action, education, and outreach with FPC Law, can do so by joining FPC at JoinFPC.org.

Firearms Policy Coalition and its FPC Law are the nation’s next-generation advocates leading the Second Amendment litigation space, having recently filed several major federal Second Amendment lawsuits including challenges to the State of Pennsylvania’s and Allegheny County’s carry restrictions (Cowey v. Mullen), Philadelphia’s Gun Permit Unit policies and practices (Fetsurka v. Outlaw), Pennsylvania’s ban on carrying by adults under 21 years of age (Lara v. Evanchick), California’s Handgun Ban and “Roster” laws (Renna v. Becerra), Maryland’s carry ban (Call v. Jones), New Jersey’s carry ban (Bennett v. Davis), New York City’s carry ban (Greco v. New York City), the federal ban on the sale of handguns and handgun ammunition by federal firearm licensees (FFLs) to adults under 21 years of age (Reese v. BATFE), and others, with many more cases being prepared today. To follow these and other legal cases FPC is actively working on, visit the Legal Action section of FPC’s website or follow FPC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

Firearms Policy Coalition (firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend constitutional rights—especially the right to keep and bear arms—advance individual liberty, and restore freedom through litigation and legal action, legislative and regulatory action, education, outreach, grassroots activism, other programs. FPC Law is the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on the Second Amendment and adjacent fundamental rights including freedom of speech and due process, conducting litigation, research, scholarly publications, and amicus briefing, among other efforts.