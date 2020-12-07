Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has the Firefield AR Multi-Tool, FF72000, with all the additional features: 15 Tools in 1 at 63% Off for just $17.99. That is 63%+ OFF the $50.00 retail.

Firefield AR Multi-Tool The Firefield AR Multi-Tool is a versatile addition to your workbench that can perform a variety of tasks including gun cleaning, firearm maintenance, and optic mounting. These Pocket Knives from Firefield include 15 tools all in one compact device, providing pliers, wire cutters, a bit driver and tons of other useful instruments. This Firefield AR-15 Multi-Tool is constructed of metal for maximum durability. Specifications for Firefield AR Multi-Tool: Additional Features: 15 Tools in 1

Handle Color: Black Features of Firefield AR Multi-Tool: 15 tools in 1

Can be used to adjust/mount most optics

Can be used to fix basic issues on AR rifles

Can perform basic cleaning of AR rifles

Durable metal construction Pick up the Firefield AR-15 Multi-Tool to easily adjust your scope's windage and elevation, tighten optic mounts, and perform several other routine tasks on your weapon.

