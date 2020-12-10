Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has 20 round boxes of G9 380 ACP 70gr Solid Copper EHP Ammunition for $24.99 each. That is $1.249 each a round for Solid Copper External Hollow Point self-defense rounds. Everyone complains about 9mm being out of stock, well 380ACP has been even harder to find. This will sell out.

The External Hollow Point (EHP) is a precision made defensive handgun round that has unmatched reliability. The reliability comes from the fact that it does not require expansion to create devastating wounds and not over-penetrate. This is due to the unique and patented shape of the projectile. Rather than expansion, it utilizes its shape to create cavitation that enlarges wounds and uniformly transfers energy to repeatedly penetrate to an optimal depth. The EHP is a truly barrier blind munition. It is precision machined from solid copper and has no possibility of jacket separation not matter what barrier is encountered. It passes through common barriers without transferring energy so there is still a uniform and dynamic effect on the intended target. EHP technology employs light for caliber projectiles. This not only increases the amount of kinetic energy that gets transferred into the terminal target, it significantly reduces felt recoil. The External Hollow Point bullet™ features proprietary geometry on the exterior of the projectile that produces a “Barrier Blind”™ capability and extreme wounding as it goes through the target. The uniquely shaped tip allows penetration of common barriers such as windshields, drywall and vehicle sheet metal with no projectile deformation. While designed to cut through hardened materials, the EHP™ round slows quickly in tissue to prevent over-penetration. The shape of the External Hollow Point™ is engineered to immediately transfer the maximum amount of energy laterally upon impact with tissue, creating a bursting-type entrance wound, large temporary cavitation and a controlled depth of penetration not seen in Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) or conventional Hollow Point (HP) projectiles. In addition to reliable penetration and immediate energy transfer into the target, the lightweight EHP™ projectile greatly reduces felt recoil, allowing for rapid follow up shots.

Every aspect of the G9 External Hollow Point™ has been scrutinized and engineered to produce the best carry ammunition for a defensive handgun. Specifications Caliber: 380 ACP

Quantity: 20 rds

Package Weight: 0.4 lbs

Bullet Type: SOLID COPPER EHP External Hollow Point

Bullet Weight (grains): 82

Muzzle Velocity: 1025 fps As a responsible citizen, your training should include scenarios that are realistic. The ammunition you select should be up to the job as well.

