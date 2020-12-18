Galco’s Holster Care Kit For All Leather Essentials!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Like all products made from natural materials, leather holsters, belts, and ammo carriers require periodic care and maintenance. Recognizing this, Galco has assembled the Holster Care Kit to make it easy.

Galco's Leather Lotion, a cleaner and conditioner specially formulated to gently clean and preserve finished naked and exotic leathers. The special wax-free formula removes surface dirt and provides water resistance. (It should not be used on suede, nubuck, or napped leathers, however.)

Draw-EZ is applied to the inside of your leather holster to shorten the break-in period and to provide a slicker draw. When applied sparingly to the interior surface of the leather pocket Draw-EZ will not be absorbed by the leather, alter the fit of the holster, or harm the finish on either the firearm or the holster.

The Holster Care Kit also includes an application dauber, a synthetic wool buffing pad, and a foam scrub pad to make applying Leather Lotion and Draw-EZ simple and mess-free.

