Galco’s Speed Master 2.0 Belt and Paddle Holster Configuration

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Featuring an open-top design for speed, covered trigger for safety, and tension screw adjustment for security, Galco’s highly versatile Speed Master 2.0 adds convenient on/off ability to the equation when set up as a paddle holster. As a bonus, the Speed Master 2.0 can also be configured as a solid and stable belt holster using the included belt slot attachment.

The Speed Master 2.0’s versatility derives from its included twin attachment methods – an adjustable belt slot and a paddle – that are quickly and easily interchangeable by the end-user. A flat-headed screwdriver is the only tool needed to swap one attachment for the other, giving the gun carrier the choice of two carry methods: the convenient paddle design or the stable and traditional belt slot.

Available in black or tan and constructed of premium steerhide, the Speed Master 2.0 fits belts up to 1 3/4″.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.