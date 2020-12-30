Galco’s Speed Master 2.0 Belt and Paddle Holster Configuration

Galco Speed Master 2.0
Galco's new Speed Master 2.0. IMG Galco Gunleather

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Featuring an open-top design for speed, covered trigger for safety, and tension screw adjustment for security, Galco’s highly versatile Speed Master 2.0 adds convenient on/off ability to the equation when set up as a paddle holster. As a bonus, the Speed Master 2.0 can also be configured as a solid and stable belt holster using the included belt slot attachment.

The Speed Master 2.0’s versatility derives from its included twin attachment methods – an adjustable belt slot and a paddle – that are quickly and easily interchangeable by the end-user. A flat-headed screwdriver is the only tool needed to swap one attachment for the other, giving the gun carrier the choice of two carry methods: the convenient paddle design or the stable and traditional belt slot.

Available in black or tan and constructed of premium steerhide, the Speed Master 2.0 fits belts up to 1 3/4″.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.

Galco Gunleather

