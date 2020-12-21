Gemtech Introduces New Integra S&W 15-22 Suppressor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SPRINGFIELD, MA – Gemtech Suppressors announced today that it has released the Gemtech Integra 15-22, a new integrally-suppressed upper receiver designed for .22 LR. Built for use exclusively with Smith & Wesson’s M&P15-22 rifle, the Gemtech Integra 15-22 ships as a complete upper receiver group that offers an unbelievably quiet shooting experience in a compact package.

Anthony Proto, Product Manager for Gemtech, said, “Gemtech has designed a suppressed upper receiver to offer Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 owners the ultimate suppressed rimfire experience. A rimfire rifle is a great way to introduce someone to the shooting sports and is a great way to practice marksmanship skills and enjoy time at the range. The new Gemtech Integra 15-22 integrally-suppressed upper receiver can be quickly and easily mounted onto the Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 lower receiver to deliver an incredibly quiet shooting experience in a rimfire package that’s enjoyable for all ages.”

The Gemtech Integra 15-22 features a 17-4 stainless-steel G-Core monocore permanently attached to a short, nine-inch barrel, resulting in a compact 17.5” overall barrel length. Both the core and barrel are enclosed in a 6061-aluminum outer tube with a durable matte black Cerakote finish. The Gemtech Integra 15-22 functions reliably with a wide variety of .22 LR ammunition and comes standard as a complete upper receiver group that includes the bolt and charging handle assemblies. The Gemtech Integra 15-22 should be used with subsonic ammunition for ultimate sound suppression.

The Gemtech Integra 15-22 integrally-suppressed upper receiver has an MSRP of $616.

