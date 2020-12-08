German Precision Optics to be Featured on “Hunting With Bob” Series

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- German Precision Optics has proudly partnered with Kimber Rifles and HSM ammunition in supporting The Hunting Wire’s new hunter recruitment series, “Hunting with Bob,” which tells the story of experienced hunters all across America introducing first-time hunters to the hunting sport. Kimber has kindly donated the use of a Model 85 rifle chambered in the underappreciated .257 Roberts – nicknamed “The Bob” by its fans. “Bob” is aptly paired with a GPO Passion 3-9×42 riflescope and all the hunters are equipped with GPO RANGETRACKERÔ handheld rangefinders and Passion binoculars during their hunts.
For this series, hunting mentors from across the United States are paired with an individual that has never hunted before and is taught fundamental skills like hunter safety, how to sight in, animal identification, and much more. “The Bob” and GPO optics travel to each destination across the country to introduce these new hunters to the joys of this American heritage and allow them the opportunity to experience the unprecedented comradery with a fellow hunter, the ability to take responsibility for one’s food and acknowledge true kinship with nature. The accounts of each new hunters’ experiences will be shared on the Hunting Wire. Be sure to follow at www.huntingwire.com or Click Here.
“I purposely chose the .257 Roberts for its old-school appeal and mixed it with an ultra-modern rifle like Kimber’s 85 Hunter series. We then paired our hunters with GPO’s excellent optics. Kimber’s 85 Hunter is a super light gun in a mild cartridge that doesn’t recoil much so new hunters aren’t intimated, but still works well on most Norther American Game,” said James “Jay” Pinsky, editor, The Hunting Wire.
Pinsky continued, “We have had our first success with ‘The Bob.’ Jesse Scott, 10-years old of Monroe-County, WV took his first deer with freelance writer, Larry Case. ‘The Bob’ is now in Alabama with a seasoned hunter and another first-time hunter and is scheduled to travel to Texas, Montana, Wisconsin, and Virginia so far. The series is scheduled to debut later this month.
“As a young boy I was fortunate to have a brother get me into hunting, but many kids aren’t so lucky. Every company in our industry needs to step it up to protect our way of life,” said Mike Jensen GPO, USA’s owner and CEO.
German Precision Optics was founded on the premise that design, engineering and quality management is 100 percent controlled in Germany to its strictest standards, yet products can be produced at some of the largest production facilities around the world. This unique corporate structure allows GPO to offer the highest quality products with better features at a significantly better price. The company is 100-percent confident that all of its products will not only function perfectly but will exceed all expectations.
Therefore, GPO, USA has created an industry-leading Spectacular Lifetime Warranty. With outstanding professional service, GPO USA will take care of its products before, during, and after the purchase at no charge—EVER. Founded in 2016, GPO has its US headquarters in Richmond, Va. For more information on GPO US visit www.gpo-usa.com or call 844-MY BINOS (844-692-4667.)