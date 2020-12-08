German Precision Optics to be Featured on “Hunting With Bob” Series

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- German Precision Optics has proudly partnered with Kimber Rifles and HSM ammunition in supporting The Hunting Wire’s new hunter recruitment series, “Hunting with Bob,” which tells the story of experienced hunters all across America introducing first-time hunters to the hunting sport. Kimber has kindly donated the use of a Model 85 rifle chambered in the underappreciated .257 Roberts – nicknamed “The Bob” by its fans. “Bob” is aptly paired with a GPO Passion 3-9×42 riflescope and all the hunters are equipped with GPO RANGETRACKERÔ handheld rangefinders and Passion binoculars during their hunts.

For this series, hunting mentors from across the United States are paired with an individual that has never hunted before and is taught fundamental skills like hunter safety, how to sight in, animal identification, and much more. “The Bob” and GPO optics travel to each destination across the country to introduce these new hunters to the joys of this American heritage and allow them the opportunity to experience the unprecedented comradery with a fellow hunter, the ability to take responsibility for one’s food and acknowledge true kinship with nature. The accounts of each new hunters’ experiences will be shared on the Hunting Wire. Be sure to follow at www.huntingwire.com or Click Here.