Give the Gift of Water to AZ’s Elk and Outdoor Experiences to Vets

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Now more than ever the Arizona Elk Society needs your support for two of our most important essential programs, Water for Wildlife and Heroes Rising Outdoors!

We'd like you to take advantage of a unique federal tax deduction for 2020 with a cash donation to Arizona Elk Society, a 501c3 organization…even if you don't itemize deductions.

The CARES Act created an opportunity to donate up to $300 before December 31, 2020. This is deductible when you file your 2020 tax return even if you take the standard deduction. This deduction lowers your taxable income – translating into tax savings for those making donations to qualifying tax-exempt organizations. Donations include those made by cash, check, credit card, or debit card before year-end.

You can read more about this tax credit here.

*We advise you to consult your tax professional for individual advise.

About The Arizona Elk Society:

The Arizona Elk Society is committed to conserving and enhancing wildlife habitat in Arizona, protecting sound wildlife management and habitat through partnering with government agencies and other organizations and implementing special programs for youth education regarding conservation, hunting and outdoor activities. The Arizona Elk Society regularly informs the general public about issues concerning wildlife conservation, as well as scientific and biological wildlife and habitat management. Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities now available.

