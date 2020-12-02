Mission First Tactical Introduces the MFT Battlelink Aluminum Minimalist Stock

Horsham, Pa. (Ammoland.com) – Mission First Tactical, LLC (MFT™), a leader in USA-made rifle/carbine accessories, is proud to introduce the MFT Battlelink™ Aluminum Minimalist Stock. It is the lightest collapsible aluminum stock of its kind on the market, while still maintaining the strength and dependability you rely on. Manufactured from 6061-T6 Aluminum, billet and extruded hard coat anodized to MILSPEC, the stock is completely adaptable to the needs of the environment and operation by utilizing custom accessory mounts, interchangeable butt plates, and accommodating a new custom sling configuration. All done without sacrificing any of the functional requirements.

The Battlelink Aluminum Minimalist Stock is a slide-on replacement for a collapsible buttstock. The angled, non-slip, checkered buttpad allows for faster presentation, even when donning body armor. It has rear-mounted sling slots with single point mount points, with the Quick Detach Sling mounting point positioned for optimum usage, including ambidextrous shooters. It comes equipped with a MILSPEC Buffer Tube Spec size 1.148” diameter receiver extensions, a removable butt plate for interchangeable configurations, and the upper section provides an enhanced cheek weld. Available in Black with an MSRP of $179.99.

Battlelink Aluminum Minimalist Stock Specifications:

Model Number: BMSMIL-MTL Weight: 8.8 oz. Height: 5.13” Width: 1.465” Length: 6.8” Aluminum Type: 6061-T6 MSRP: $179.99

Mission First Tactical Battlelink Aluminum Minimalist Stocks come with a Lifetime Warranty. For more information on Mission First Tactical, visit www.missionfirsttactical.com.

About Mission First Tactical:

Mission First Tactical (MFT) designs and develops select USA Made rifle/carbine accessories and Kydex-style, Boltaron material holsters handmade by Veterans specifically for the Military, Law Enforcement, and Civilian markets. The MFT team has over 75 years of industry experience in taking concepts to front-line deployment. From the beginning, MFT’s mission is to develop leading-edge products for individuals operating in harm’s way. Success for every operator’s mission is Mission First Tactical’s intent. www.missionfirsttactical.com

Battlelink™ Buttstocks, Engage™ Pistol Grips, React™ Grip Series, Torch™ Laser & Light Mounts, E-Volv™ and MFT Mags™ brands are trademarks of Mission First Tactical, LLC. All company and product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective sources.