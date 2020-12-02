Mossberg Donates $75,000 to National Sports Shooting Foundation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- December 1, 2020 – O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. announced today a donation of $75,000 to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) following the cancellation of the 2021 Shooting Hunting & Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show. The 42nd annual SHOT Show, scheduled to take place in January 2021, was canceled due to potential health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very disappointed we won’t be able to gather in Las Vegas this year for SHOT Show, and I believe that sentiment is held across the entire industry,” said John MacLellan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Given the unfortunate recent rise of COVID-19 infections on a global level and the precautions that are being taken regarding slowing the spread of the virus, we fully support NSSF’s decision to cancel the upcoming show. We also understand that most of NSSF’s annual operating expenses are generated through SHOT Show every year, which is why we’re pleased to announce that Mossberg intends to donate $75,000 to help NSSF maintain normal business operations in 2021.”

About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Celebrating 100 years of innovation, Mossberg leads the industry with over 100 design and utility patents to its credit and stands as the first ISO 9001 Certified long-gun manufacturer. Complete information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement and military shotguns, rifles, handguns, and accessories are available at mossberg.com or by calling 1-800-363-3555. Mossberg can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.