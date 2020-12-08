Multiple Outdoor Media Groups Partner With CMP For Exclusive Event

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- December 8, 2020: Leaders of the Professional Outdoor Media Association, the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association, and the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers have partnered to host an industry-exclusive event at the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s Talladega Marksmanship Park in Talladega, AL, on March 8, 2021. The inaugural Shooting Sports Showcase is designed to give firearms industry representatives a day to showcase new products to members of the media, dealers, and wholesalers.

“This is an opportunity to put firearm manufacturers and all the innovations their teams have created for 2021 together with the very best representation of the outdoor media in a spacious, ideally suited outdoor venue, just right for COVID-conscious precautions and appropriate social distancing,” Kevin Tate, POMA founding member and current SEOPA president said. “The teams at SEOPA, POMA, and NASGW, along with the staff at CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park and key members of the firearms industry have done a magnificent job making this happen.”

POMA President Tony Bynum echoed Tate’s sentiments, “The professional outdoor industry, specifically the hook-and-bullet segment, has a rich history of working collaboratively to ensure a prosperous future. Since Covid-19 swept ashore just over a year ago we’ve all felt the harsh brunt of its effects. There’s not a better example of commitment than this partnership between POMA, SEOPA, and NASGW to bring you the Shooting Sports Showcase. This partnership exemplifies our long history of working together to achieve great things.”

“NASGW is proud and excited to be a part of this event. Despite a great year for sales in our industry, our inability to get together and see good friends, colleagues, and competitors has been hard on everyone,” said Kenyon Gleason, president of NASGW. “The Shooting Sports Showcase is a great, safe, outdoor opportunity for this industry to celebrate the tremendous growth we continue to see and to look to an even brighter future.”

This private event will help companies move forward with their 2021 promotional efforts while taking advantage of what the beautiful 500-acre CMP Park in Talladega has to offer.

Park Manager Greg Raines said, “We here at CMP Talladega look forward to showcasing a range like no other…we are known throughout the country as ‘The Home of Marksmanship’.” NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, recently awarded a Five-Star rating to Talladega Marksmanship Park, making it the first outdoor range to receive the designation under NSSF’s revised star rating system for outdoor ranges.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Click HERE to register.

About Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA)

The Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA), founded in 2005, is the only national association representing the traditional outdoor hunting and fishing community. Our members include hunting and fishing industry communicators, industry professionals, students, influencers and brand ambassadors, and even avid outdoor sports enthusiasts.

POMA is dedicated to seeing the traditional outdoor sports story is told honestly and fairly so hunting, fishing, shooting sports, and trapping will endure. www.professionaloutdoormedia.org