NJ Legalization Caution! Marijuana Still Precludes Gun Ownership Under Federal Law

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- Despite the imminent legalization of marijuana use in New Jersey on January 1 (pursuant to a November 3, 2020, ballot question amending NJ's constitution), marijuana use is still unlawful under federal law and marijuana users are still disqualified from owning firearms under federal law.

Gun law guru Evan Nappen breaks the issue down online in a just-released new chapter of his book on NJ gun law and in a new podcast of his Gun Lawyer show.

“I’m Evan Nappen, and welcome to Gun Lawyer. Hey, today I want to talk to you about marijuana and guns. That’s right, marijuana and guns. What about weed and those things we love so much that go bang? Well, I’ll tell you. There’s a phrase that I actually coined. Honestly, it was me. I coined this a number of years ago. When talking about marijuana and guns, what I said was, “bang or bong, you can’t have both”. That’s exactly what the story still is today.”

The bottom line is, until federal law changes, marijuana use still disqualifies users from gun ownership under federal law regardless of any changes in state or local law.

