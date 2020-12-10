NRA-ILA Virtual Firearms Law & 2nd Amendment Symposium Tomorrow

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Join NRA-ILA for the annual 2020 Virtual NRA-ILA Firearms Law & The Second Amendment Symposium on Friday, December 11th. This year’s event will be a free, live, online event. For more information, please visit: NRA-ILA 2020 Law Symposium

Focusing on recent developments in our nation’s courts and legislatures regarding the Second Amendment, speakers will discuss a variety of the most relevant topics in today’s debate. The Symposium will feature top Second Amendment attorneys and professionals covering topics that range from recent court decisions, federal and state level updates, as well as critical updates on both defending and advancing gun owners' civil rights. Registration is required.

For attendees who are attorneys, this year’s event may once again meet state requirements for continuing legal education credit. For questions, please contact Suzanne Anglewicz at [email protected]

We hope you will join us for this dynamic virtual event on Friday, December 11th, in support of the Second Amendment, and to learn more about NRA's legal work on behalf of the advancement and protection of our rights.

