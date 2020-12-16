NSSF, Project Childsafe Promote Firearm Safety This Holiday Season

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.— With the holiday season upon us, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reminds Americans to practice responsible safety measures at home, including safe and responsible firearm handling and storage.

“It’s important to remember that the holidays can be a challenging time of year for many, and that may be especially true this year—particularly for those who are unable to see loved ones due to the pandemic, or who may be feeling isolated or alone for other reasons,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. “We want to ensure families are practicing safe firearm storage habits to reduce the chance of a firearm accident this holiday season.”

Recognizing this, NSSF has launched its Project ChildSafe 2020 Holiday Safety campaign to remind Americans of the importance of firearm safety and secure storage and provide tools to help keep families safe this holiday season. This includes safe and responsible firearm handling and storage information for current and new gun owners, home safety tips, and guides on mental health and suicide prevention.

NSSF and Project ChildSafe have a variety of educational materials and resources available, including:

“Even though the holidays may be different this year, we want to encourage Americans to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their families safe by continuing to prioritize safe firearm handling and secure storage,” said Bartozzi.

For more information and additional resources, visit www.projectchildsafe.org.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect, and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org