NV Legislative Commission to Vote on State Employee CCW Notification

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, December 28 at 1:30 p.m., the Nevada Legislative Commission will be meeting to vote on a regulation impacting public employees with concealed carry permits (CCW).

Under current law, public employees who have a CCW and are not prohibited from carrying a firearm at work, are allowed to do so. This regulation would require a public employee who is carrying at work, to notify the appointing authority or designee, that they will be carrying a firearm, or face disciplinary action.

This is a drastic change from current practice and will have an impact on public employees across the state. Per the minutes of the State Personnel Commission meeting on the same topic, the regulation was prompted by a petition from two employees. This appears to be nothing more than a harassment mechanism of persons lawfully exercising their rights.

If you wish to provide a public comment you may do so either by calling into the hearing or emailing your comment to [email protected].

Call-in instructions: To dial in to provide testimony during this period of public comment in the meeting, any time after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020: Dial: (669) 900-6833 When prompted to provide your Meeting ID, please enter: 974 9616 7016 then press # When prompted for a Participant ID, please enter # To resolve any issues related to dialing in to provide public comment for this meeting, please call (775) 684-6990.

