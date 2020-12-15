Ohio House Committee to Vote on ‘No Duty to Retreat’ Laws Tomorrow

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tomorrow, the House Civil Justice Committee will likely vote on House Bill 796, a companion bill to Senate Bill 383. Once it has passed out of committee, the measure can be voted on the House floor at any time. It is very important that you please contact your State Senator and Representative and ask that they SUPPORT Senate Bill 383 /House Bill 796.

Senate Bill 383 /House Bill 796 strengthens Ohio’s self-defense laws by stating that individuals have no duty to retreat from a place that they are lawfully present before using force in defense of themselves or others. Previously, the law only applied to residences and vehicles, however, these measures expand that to allow for law-abiding gun owners to be able to defend themselves without being required to retreat from any place they are allowed to be.

Again, please contact your State Senator and Representative and ask that they SUPPORT No Duty to Retreat Legislation, Senate Bill 383 /House Bill 796.

