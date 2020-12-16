Oregon – The Coming Storm, Rouge Agencies, One Party Rule, Confiscation, Censorship

Oregon – -(AmmoLand.com)- At the December 15th, 2020 White House press conference Trump’s press secretary said that legal challenges to the election results and the vote by the Electoral College are ongoing.

However, in light of the outcomes of all legal challenges so far, the likelihood of success in the courts is small.

As a result, gun owners need to prepare for (at least for a while) a Biden presidency. Given his fragile mental state and his apparent corrupt connections to Communist China, he may not serve for very long. If he is removed American gun owners will then have Harris as President.

We think if installed, the Biden-Harris administration will have enough leverage to stymie any real federal investigation into the Biden family’s corrupt dealings with foreign nations so it’s more likely that Harris will take over as a result of Biden’s declining mental state.

While the United States has faced anti-gun presidents in the past, Biden-Harris will be the first administration that campaigned on the platform of gun confiscation. While we do not yet know how the Senate races in Georgia will turn out, it’s important to note that Mitch McConnell has already congratulated Biden on his “victory” and so we should not count on massive resistance in the Senate.

Furthermore, it’s extremely likely that Biden-Harris will attempt to enact as many confiscatory measures as they can via executive order. Unfortunately, Trump provided a perfect roadmap for that kind of action when he directed ATF to magically turn bump stocks into machine guns. If a piece of plastic can be a machine gun, you can rest assured your AR or AK can too.

There has been much chatter about simply turning regular rifles into NFA items much as the Clinton administration did with Streetsweeper shotguns.

Biden-Harris have made it clear that they will be coming after semi-automatic firearms and standard magazines as soon as possible. We have no reason to believe that other types of firearms will be immune in spite of Biden’s bizarre advice to “get a double-barreled shotgun, have the shells a twelve-gauge shotgun”.

While it’s impossible to know how much local law enforcement will cooperate in gun confiscations, we do know that recent actions by ATF indicate that Federal agencies are eager to enforce whatever restrictions they can get away with.

As such it’s important that gun owners be aware of both state and federal laws. While it’s clear that ATF is more than willing to violate even its own regulations, a working knowledge of Oregon law will be helpful.

As of August of 2015, most transfers of firearms must be conducted through licensed firearms dealers. That means that the Oregon State Police have records of those transfers including the information on both buyer and seller and the make, model, caliber, and serial number of the transferred gun.

So OSP has knowledge of any firearm that came into your possession legally from that date forward.

Oregon law requires that the records of those transfers be destroyed after 5 years. There is absolutely no reason to believe they are.

But keep in mind that firearms you had in your possession prior to that date could have been transferred, by you, to another party legally, with no state knowledge or involvement. Prior to that date, there was also no mandate that you kept records of who you transferred the firearm to.

This means that firearms you acquired after August of 2015 could not be removed from your possession without state approval (except for transfers to some family members) but firearms you acquired prior to that date could be.

Coming Gun Confiscations Come

The coming gun confiscations come at a time when violent crime is soaring in cities across the country including Oregon, and armed takeovers of city blocks are met with apologies from the authorities to the thugs who took them over.

It would be wise to make whatever preparations you consider prudent for the coming changes in Federal law. These might include expanding and solidifying your network of people who share your beliefs and values.

Here in Oregon the Governor has called for a “special session” on Dec 21, 2020. As has become the norm in Oregon, you will not be allowed to be part of the process except through whatever video feeds are working at the time. Input from citizens in Oregon is no longer a practical reality.

While the Governor has stated she wants to use this session to distribute “$800 million in aid for people and businesses affected by 2020's pandemic and wildfires…including rural, Black, indigenous, Latino/Latina/Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, and tribal communities” some members of the legislature have been demanding that the session include a long list of new legislation that could never be adequately vetted and discussed in a short time frame.

As for coming legislation, we do know that there have been a number of bills drafted and introduced as “legislative concepts” already. Several of these would end the requirement for a quorum to vote on bills and fine any legislator who was not present. This would assure that the ruling party could ram through anything and it would be impossible to stall dangerous legislation by walking out, a tactic the Republicans used to block dangerous gun control bills, like the mandatory lock-up bill, in the past.

Other bills would basically outlaw police in schools and we have been reliably informed that there will be a reintroduction of the mandatory lock-up bill and a new “permit to purchase” bill.

If the past is any indication, the ruling party will block any legislation or amendments proposed by Republicans. However, it’s important to keep in mind that anything can happen. As you know, there is currently a battle for leadership in the House with the winner becoming Speaker.

Currently far left Tina Kotek is Speaker and her caucus nominated her for another term. However, she is being challenged by Janelle Bynum who represents the “People of Color Caucus” and has taken the position that it’s time for a black woman to lead the House. Her initial effort to win the seat failed and Kotek then appointed a leadership team that included exactly no “people of color” so it’s safe to say there will be some payback for that move. The job of the Speaker is voted on by the entire House, however, so Republicans will have a vote on the final election and Kotek cannot win if the entire “People of Color Caucus” and the Republicans vote against her. This creates some interesting and unpredictable dynamics.

Kotek is extremely unpopular amongst Republican House members as she has blocked Republican legislation and stripped people of committee assignments when they displeased her. Bynum is also a far-left anti-gunner, but because she owns several MacDonald's restaurants may be seen as less eager to crush small businesses than Kotek is. How this will play out is anyone’s guess, but it’s still safe to bet that the anti-gun majority will be making every effort to gut gun rights in 2021.

Big Tech Censorship

As you know, the tech-left has been shutting down dissent on most social media platforms. OFF’s Twitter account was blocked and Facebook routinely censors any message that does not conform to their left-wing agenda.

OFF has moved to “MEWE” as a Facebook alternative and you can join us here.

For those unfamiliar with MEWE, it’s a platform that is very similar to Facebook without the ads. So far we have not faced any censoring of our messages there. (We have been told that the platform is a bit challenging on smartphones but it does work easily on computers.)

OFF also has a presence on the Twitter alternative “Parler” (parler.com) although we have not yet used it as extensively as MEWE. Still, if you have not investigated it, it is worth checking out.

As long as it’s a viable platform we’ll continue to use MEWE and have found it to be a good place to share info such as deals on ammo that we come across.

Conventional news sources have become increasingly unreliable so we urge you to keep an eye on good alternative news sources to keep up with events and laws affecting your gun rights. As always, we’ll do everything in our power to provide you with timely and accurate info on state and federal matters. Oregonians have been locked out of their building, our Capitol, but we still need to make our voices heard in addition to everything else we need to do in these challenging times

