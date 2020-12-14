Outdoor Edge Introduces RazorWork Folding EDC Knife

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Go from work to skinning with the push of a button with the new RazorWork from Outdoor Edge. This EDC knife features a replaceable scalpel-sharp 3-inch utility blade made from Japanese 420J2 stainless steel that has been heat-treated and hand-finished to achieve its razor-sharp edge. This blade design transfers power directly to the cutting edge, making this a great knife for tradesmen and everyday carry, offering 3X the cutting edge when compared to a standard utility blade.
When work is done and you are ready to hit the woods switch to a 3-inch drop point blade thanks to Outdoor Edge’s RazorSafe system. This patented system allows you to change blades quickly, easily, and safely with the push of a button. The blade is seated in a black oxide coated steel blade holder, providing the strength of a traditional knife. The handle is constructed from a lightweight, one-piece, non-slip Grivory polymer. Each RazorWork knife comes with two utility blades and one 3-inch drop point blade.
Never sharpen your knife again and make the cut with the RazorWork, by Outdoor Edge.
RazorWork Specifications
Blade Steel: Japanese 420J2 Stainless
Rockwell-C Hardness: 55-56
Holder: 420J2 with black-oxide coating
Handle: Grivory® with TPR inserts and stainless-steel pocket
Blade: 3.0 in / 7.6 cm
Overall: 6.8 in / 17.4 cm
Weight: 1.9 oz / 55 g
MSRP: $30.95
RazorWork Features
- Patented RazorSafe blade change system
- Press the lock button in the handle to change blades fast and easy
- Blade holder supports the razor blade for the strength of a traditional knife and sharpness of a surgeon’s scalpel
- Rockwell-C Hardness 55-56 is the same used by premium German-style knifemakers like Zwilling J.A. Henckels and Wüsthof.
- Lock back blade release is secure and reliable
- Ergonomically shaped nonslip TPR grip prevents fatigue during long periods of use
About Outdoor Edge
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email [email protected]; or visit www.outdooredge.com.