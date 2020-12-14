Outdoor Edge Introduces RazorWork Folding EDC Knife

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Go from work to skinning with the push of a button with the new RazorWork from Outdoor Edge. This EDC knife features a replaceable scalpel-sharp 3-inch utility blade made from Japanese 420J2 stainless steel that has been heat-treated and hand-finished to achieve its razor-sharp edge. This blade design transfers power directly to the cutting edge, making this a great knife for tradesmen and everyday carry, offering 3X the cutting edge when compared to a standard utility blade.

When work is done and you are ready to hit the woods switch to a 3-inch drop point blade thanks to Outdoor Edge’s RazorSafe system. This patented system allows you to change blades quickly, easily, and safely with the push of a button. The blade is seated in a black oxide coated steel blade holder, providing the strength of a traditional knife. The handle is constructed from a lightweight, one-piece, non-slip Grivory polymer. Each RazorWork knife comes with two utility blades and one 3-inch drop point blade.

Never sharpen your knife again and make the cut with the RazorWork, by Outdoor Edge.

RazorWork Specifications

Blade Steel: Japanese 420J2 Stainless

Rockwell-C Hardness: 55-56

Holder: 420J2 with black-oxide coating

Handle: Grivory® with TPR inserts and stainless-steel pocket

Blade: 3.0 in / 7.6 cm

Overall: 6.8 in / 17.4 cm

Weight: 1.9 oz / 55 g

MSRP: $30.95

RazorWork Features

Patented RazorSafe blade change system

Press the lock button in the handle to change blades fast and easy

Blade holder supports the razor blade for the strength of a traditional knife and sharpness of a surgeon’s scalpel

Rockwell-C Hardness 55-56 is the same used by premium German-style knifemakers like Zwilling J.A. Henckels and Wüsthof.

Lock back blade release is secure and reliable

Ergonomically shaped nonslip TPR grip prevents fatigue during long periods of use





About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email [email protected]; or visit www.outdooredge.com.