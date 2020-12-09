Premier Body Armor Meeting Demand with Zero-Week Lead Time

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Premier Body Armor continues to demonstrate its commitment to the safety of its customers by providing same-week production and delivery. Each order will be produced and will ship within one week of the order being placed. Their Zero-Week Lead Time applies to all of their backpack panels, plates, executive vests, and black Eagle vests.

“All throughout 2020, we’ve seen an increase in demand for body armor systems,” said Alex Stewart, Vice President of Business Development at Premier Body Armor. “The need is real and Premier Body Armor has been able to meet demand without long wait times. We make our armor here in the USA and this allows us to be more flexible with production and warehousing. We pioneered this quick delivery schedule in the armor industry and we’re keeping it strong during the pandemic. We’re shipping new orders out the door in less than a week.”

The Zero-Week Lead Time is available on most of Premier Body Armor’s catalog. Those looking for quality off-body protection have a growing variety of backpack panels to choose from, including the new STRATIS Plates. Made from ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) that has been tested in an independent lab to exceed the NIJ Level III ballistic standards, STRATIS Plates are multi-hit capable. Premier Body Armor currently offers two sizes to accommodate a range of bags from briefcases and purses (9”x13”), or larger EDC packs such as the Vertx Gamut 2.0 (10”x16”).

Those looking for wearable armor have fast access to orders of Premier’s Executive Vests for level IIIA deep concealment. These easily concealable vests are ideal for everyday wear and provide excellent covert protection. For those looking for a more traditional option, Premier offers rapid production and delivery of their versatile level IIIA Eagle Tactical Vests.

About Premier Body Armor

Premier Body Armor was founded in 2013 with the goal of protecting and empowering Law Enforcement and law-abiding citizens with innovative armor solutions, Made in the USA. Built on the backbone of over 20 years of armoring experience for customers such as the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), PBA is innovating and changing the way body armor is both perceived and utilized. Bulletproof backpack inserts, ultra-discreet vests, and more have made body armor more practical for daily use than ever before. With partnerships across industries, powerful community engagement, and top-notch customer service, Premier Body Armor is one of the top body armor manufacturers in the USA.