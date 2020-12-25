Primary Arms 5x ACSS Gen 2 Prism Scope Review

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- When it comes to combat optics, there is a misconception that shooters need to spend big money to get a quality scope. This is partially fueled by the legendary durability of Trijicon ACOGs that normally run around $1,000 since they were among the first combat scopes to gain widespread use among civilian shooters. And while offerings from Trijicon is very nice, they're often outside the financial means of many shooters.

One optics maker that made a name for itself debunking this myth, is Primary Arms. Based in Houston, TX, Primary Arms makes some of the finest weapon sights for the money, on the market today. One such optic is their SLX 5X Compact Prismatic scope. Before going into all the features of the optic, let's take a closer look at what prismatic scopes are, and why shooters should (or should not) buy one.

Primary Arms 5x ACSS Compact Prism Scope in Black or FDE

While a traditional scope utilizes a series of lenses to focus light (AKA magnify an image) to a shooter's eye, a prismatic scope foregoes the extra lenses and uses an internal prism instead. This in effect makes the optic itself more compact. The downside is that this normally results in a heavy optic relative to its size.

But if prismatic scopes are heavy despite their smaller size, what's the point?

There are a number of reasons, but the two big ones are increased durability and better weapon balance.

That said, the virtues Primary Arms SL X 5X are not simply limited to those of any old prism optic. Indeed, the SLX is practically dripping with features and quality despite its relatively low price tag. Let's take a closer look.

ACSS Reticle

Even if tomorrow, Primary Arms changed their scope bodies to laminated cardboard and their lenses to saran wrap, their ingenious ACSS reticle would still make their optics worth a look. Yes, it's really that good!

What makes the ACSS so great, is its combination of visual simplicity and incredible versatility. At first glance, it seems like your basic BDC crosshair with subtensions marking the proper holdovers out to 800 meters – but it's much more than that. For instance, the illuminated horseshoe at the top functions as a two-eye red dot crosshair for rapid, close-quarters shooting while simultaneously providing quick, useful holdovers.

In fact, the outer edges of the horseshoe are meant as approximate windage holdovers to running targets. This makes rapid acquisition and engagement of moving targets much easier. What's even more interesting, is that the dots on either side of the range subtensions offer the same function on targets out to 800 meters!

ACOG Compatability

Clearly, the Primary Arms Prismatic optics take inspiration from the ACOG, but what some shooters don't know is that they can use many ACOG components. For instance, underneath the scope, the 5x ACSS Prism uses the same mounting screws as an ACOG. This means any QD mounts designed for the ACOG will function with the PA scope. Furthermore, this also means any special adaptors like those for the AK, also function with the optic. Which brings me to the next point of interest.

Multi-Caliber BDC

That's right, while the ACSS reticle on the 5x Prism scope is designed for the 5.56mm cartridge, it still works with other calibers like the 7N6 5.45x39mm. So shooters with AK-74-pattern rifles can either use a dog-leg Picatinny mount or ideally, the direct AKOG mount by RS Regulate. Either way, this gives AK fans a high-quality optic for their Soviet lead-slinger, without having to sacrifice the added functionality of a cartridge-specific BDC.

In my experience, this setup makes hitting targets out to 400 meters with my Arsenal SGL-31 an absolute breeze. Giving shooter's a perfectly adequate Soviet-style ranch rifle. Now if we could only get cheap imports of 5.45mm ammunition…

Cost-Effective

Though one of the most appealing aspects of the Primary Arms 5x ACSS Prismatic Scope is how you get all that functionality, excellent durability, and great image clarity at a price that won't make most shooters balk – around $330.

Sure, it's not as cheap as your no-name optics on Wish or from questionable Amazon sellers, but with the added cost shooters are getting quality backed by a lifetime warranty. And right there is the big point. Yes, the ACSS is a relatively inexpensive optic, but it is by no means a cheap scope. And if a shooter wants to buy a quality, compact prismatic optic that won't fail them or destroy their bank account, the Primary Arms 5x Prism is an excellent choice.

