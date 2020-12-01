Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 308 & 223 rifle shooters, Primary Arms has the popular Primary Arms SLx 4-14x44mm FFP Rifle Scope on sale for $199.99 with FREE shipping. Before you add this item to the shopping cart check out the extra discounts on mounts under Optional Accessories. Clicking our buy now button turns on the extra discounts.

This rifle scope is part of our SLx optics line. SLx optics built our reputation for innovation, reliability and value. All SLx optics undergo rigorous field-testing during development to best serve you in any environment. The Primary Arms 4-14x44mm illuminated rifle scope was our first step into first focal plane (FFP) optics and remains one of the most cost-effective options on the market. Having a reticle stay ‘true' through the entire magnification range opens a world of possibility for hunters, marksman, and competitors everywhere. Add in “built like a tank” construction and a 3-year warranty, and it's easy to see why this scope is so popular. Features: ACSS HUD DMR .308 Reticle offers a host of great features in a clean intuitive design tuned for .308 Winchester

Compatible with some .223 Remington loads

First Focal Plane reticle stays true at all magnifications

6-illumination settings powered by a common CR2032 battery

High strength aircraft grade aluminum body

Side-adjustable parallax and fast focus eye piece for crisp view of the target and reticle

30mm main tube compatible with your favorite rings and mounts

Tactile and audible 1/10 MIL windage and elevation adjustments

Exposed tactical style turrets with Zero Reset

Shockproof, waterproof, and fog resistant

Parallax adjusts from 15 yards to infinity!

Excellent glass clarity At the heart of the 4-14x44mm riflescope is our advanced first focal plane ACSS HUD DMR .308 reticle.

