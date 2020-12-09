Gun Deals: Radical Firearms 10.5″ 5.56 Pistol 10″FCR SBA3 Stock $689.98 Free Shipping

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Now until Christmas, Kentucky Gun Co has a check-price sale going on the Radical Firearms 10.5″ 5.56 Pistol 10″ FCR with an SBA3 brace for $689.98 with FREE shipping.

Radical Firearms Forged AR Pistol 10.5″ 5.56 w/ SBA3 Brace. The Radical Firearms 10.5″ M4 Profile 5.56mm AR Pistol uses MIL-STD Upper and lower receivers along with our 10″ FCR free float rail system for increased accuracy, keeping your hands cool, and giving you plenty of room for accessories. Starting in 2019 we are excited to be add the SB-Tactical SBA3 5 postion adjustable pistol brace line of pistols. SKU: FP10.5-5.56M4-10FCR-SBA3

UPC: 814034022156

MFR#: RF01305 Specifications: Barrel Length: 10.5″

Barrel Material: 4140 Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Melonite

Barrel Profile: M4

Barrel Thread Pitch: 1/2X28

Chamber: 5.56mm

Twist Rate: 1:7

Barrel Extension: M4 Feed Ramps

Gas System: Carbine Length

Gas Block Type: .750 Low Profile Gas Block

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Upper Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6

Upper Receiver Style: M4 MIL-STD

Upper Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing

Forward Assist: Yes

Dust Cover: Yes

Handguard Type: Free Float

Handguard Style: M-Lok Thin Rail

Handguard Length: 10″

Charging Handle: MIL-STD

Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6

Lower Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing

Safety: MIL-STD STYLE AMBI

Fire Control Group: MIL-STD STYLE AMBI

Buffer Tube: Carbine Buffer Tube

Pistol Brace: SB-TACTICAL SBA3

Magazine: 5.56 30 Round Regardless if it’s your first or fiftieth, a Radical Firearms AR pistol will not disappoint!

