Rival Arms Chassis System for 10/22-Style Barreled Actions

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Rival Arms, manufacturer of precision firearm components for do-it-yourself gun enthusiasts, announces all colors for the R-22 Precision Chassis System for Ruger 10/22-style barreled actions are now available. Rival Arms, known for premium handgun components, expands into the world of performance rimfire upgrades beginning with the R-22 chassis.

The Ruger® 10/22® barreled action is known in the rimfire rifle community to be prolific, reliable, and easily upgradable. Rival Arms enhances this platform with the R-22 Precision Chassis System. Designed for use with 10/22®-style barreled actions featuring a 1-inch maximum barrel diameter, the R-22 chassis is CNC-machined from billet aluminum for precise consistency, strength, and rigidity. Weighing in at only one pound, the aluminum maintains the lightweight design of the 10/22 platform. The chassis will soon be available through dealers and distributors in hard black anodized finish as well as a KG GunKote Flat Dark Earth (FDE) and Satin Gray finishes. Like all Rival Arms products, the R-22 Chassis is proudly made in the USA by American workers.

The chassis includes scalloped texturing on the forend to enhance grip and includes 11 integrated M-LOK slots to mount accessories and to reduce weight. Tapping into the modularity of AR-15 components, the R-22 chassis accepts most vertical or angled AR-style pistol grips and is threaded to accommodate 1 3/16-16 mil-spec buffer tubes for a wide variety of stock options. The forend is also tapped to accept a sling swivel stud, positioned for sling or bipod use.

Upgrading to the Rival Arms R-22 chassis system is a project any DIY firearms enthusiast can accomplish at home, and the opportunity to apply most of the diverse AR-style grips and buttstocks on the market allows for numerous customization possibilities. Available through dealers and the new Rival Arms website.

About Rival Arms:

Rival Arms brings premium aftermarket firearm components to passionate shooters and handgun enthusiasts. Offering the best in reliability, accuracy, and aesthetic design – Rival Arms parts are built in the USA with materials and coatings held to the strictest of tolerances. Located in Dallas, Texas, Rival Arms is dedicated to bringing precision and style to the world’s leading handgun platforms.