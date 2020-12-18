Ruger-57 Wins 2021 American Rifleman Handgun of the Year Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is proud to announce that the Ruger-57™ pistol has been honored with a Golden Bullseye Award as the 2021 American Rifleman Handgun of the Year.

Now in their 19th year, the NRA Publications Golden Bullseye Awards acknowledge the finest products available in the shooting sports. Winners are selected by a seven-member committee consisting of editors, graphic designers and veteran NRA Publications staff, representing more than a century of collective experience in the shooting and hunting industry. To qualify for consideration for a Golden Bullseye Award, a product must be “recently introduced and available to consumers prior to the selection of the Golden Bullseye Awards; used/tested by a staff member or regular contributor to the magazine and/or affiliated media; reliable in the field, meeting or exceeding the evaluator's expectations; innovative in design and function; readily perceived as a value to the purchaser; and styled in a manner befitting the shooting and hunting industry and, perhaps more importantly, its enthusiasts.”

“We are honored that the Ruger-57 pistol has been recognized as Handgun of the Year by the Golden Bullseye Awards committee,” said Ruger President & CEO, Chris Killoy. “This pistol was surely one of our most exciting recent innovations, and all of us at Ruger, especially the Ruger-57 team in Prescott, Arizona, are thrilled to accept this prestigious award.”

Golden Bullseye Awards will be presented during a special reception at the 2021 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston, Texas. The award-winning products will also be featured in an editorial overview of the Golden Bullseye Awards appearing in the May issue of American Rifleman, American Hunter and Shooting Illustrated magazines.

