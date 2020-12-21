Shooting USA Inks Enhanced Contract with Outdoor Channel for 2021

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Jim Scoutten, Executive Producer of Shooting USA Television, has announced an agreement with Outdoor Channel for year-round appearances of the one hour Show in the Anchor Position of OC’s Wednesday Night at the Range programming.

The new contract provides two prime time positions that appear at 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific times, 8:00 Central. Plus, there are two more airings of the show each week. The 2021 schedule again will present Shooting USA 52 weeks of the year in a reliable tune-in position for the show audience. And the shows will appear three times per week north of the border on the Sportsman Canada channel.

Scoutten said, “In addition, all shows of the season will be archived on My Outdoor TV (MOTV.com), Outdoor Channel’s subscription streaming site.”

New Shooting USA Shows will be available for low-cost viewing from ShootingUSA.com the day after first appearing on Outdoor Channel. And selected teaching, product review, and history segments will continue to be made available on Shooting USA’s YouTube channel.

“The exposure through these multiple channels will produce the largest combined audience impressions of any Outdoor / Shooting category medium,” Scoutten said, “with notable reach into the rural and semi-rural counties not yet served by high-speed internet.” “At a time when household budgets are being squeezed by Corona virus lay-offs, Outdoor Channel has been willing to support our multi-platform reach to all audiences, through both their streaming site and agreement to allow ours as well,” Scoutten said.

Scoutten also complimented the Shooting USA dedicated team for working through the pandemic to produce a full slate of shows in 2020.

Scoutten said, “Our content had to change with the cancelation or delay of many of the National Championships we normally cover in a production year. But our dedicated producers found extraordinary stories to tell that have kept the audience engaged this past year.”

Shooting USA is produced by Tier One Media, LLC and supported by major sponsors including Smith & Wesson, Hornady, Les Baer Custom, The US Army, Colt’s Manufacturing, Luth-AR, The CMP, The United States Practical Shooting Assn., Armageddon Gear, HiViz Sights, Mantis Training Systems and Hunter’s HD Shooting Glasses.

