SHOT Show Education Sessions Move Online; Registration Now Open

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. — NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that registration is open to attend the SHOT Show’s “On Demand” educational offerings, including SHOT University, Retailer Seminars, and Import/Export Webinar Series.

Just a few of the available on-demand sessions for retailers and range owners include:

Inventory Management Insights for Busy and Slow Times (SHOT University/Retailer Seminar)

The All-New Form 4473: You Have Questions, We Have Answers (SHOT University)

Decision-Making Mastery: How to Deliver Stunning Bottom Line Results (SHOT University)

Software Prescriptions for Paperwork Headaches (Retailer Seminar)

Fast, Quiet and Short: The NFA Product Path to Profits (Retailer Seminar)

Importers and exporters are also accommodated in the on-demand format with the new Import/Export Webinar Series. Representatives from BIS Licensing, Policy and Enforcement, DDTC Licensing, and ATF Imports, and NFA will be on hand to discuss the ongoing USML to CCL transition, how the new regulations are working, and what it takes to keep import and export businesses running smoothly. New and seasoned importers and exporters should utilize the upcoming courses for an opportunity to hear directly from each agency on imperative topics.

The full lineup of available 2021 SHOT Show online education sessions can be viewed at https://shotshow.org/shot-show-on-demand-education. The Import/Export series (four live sessions) takes place Jan. 11-14, and registration is $50 per session for NSSF members, $75 for non-members. SHOT University (six live and two prerecorded sessions) takes place Jan. 18-20, while the 12 all-live Retailer Seminars take place Jan. 21-29. Registration for SHOT University, which includes all eight sessions, is just $265 for NSSF members*. Retailer Seminars are available for $25 each to NSSF members, $50 each to non-members.

For those who can’t attend the sessions at their scheduled times, recordings of all educational sessions will also be provided to attendees, which can be accessed at any time with your paid registration.

*Note: NSSF Premium members receive a $215 discount off their first SHOT University On-Demand registration. To receive the code that activates the discount, NSSF Premium members should contact John McNamara [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 237.

