SIG SAUER Electro-Optics SIERRA6BDX Riflescope Now Shipping

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Electro-Optics is pleased to announce the SIERRA6BDX super-zoom riflescope line to the Ballistic Data Xchange (BDX) family of products is now shipping. Designed by hunters for hunters the SIERRA6BDX riflescopes brings the advanced and streamlined features of BDX 2.0 to a premium super zoom HDX optic.

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics BDX System combines traditional hunting equipment with technology. BDX 2.0 takes all of the advanced Applied Ballistics Ultralight and Bluetooth™ technology and adds simplified, and easy to use, functionality to get hunters and shooters on target with unprecedented speed and accuracy. New features of BDX 2.0 include nine pre-loaded, user-selectable Ballistic Drop Compensation (BDC) reticles in all SIERRA Riflescopes, eight ballistic groups pre-loaded in KILO BDX rangefinders and the QuickBOND™ feature that quickly bonds BDX rangefinders and scopes together as a ballistic system. The BDX 2.0 System is simple, fast, and intuitive – Just Connect The Dot.™

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics SIERRA6BDX family of riflescopes is available in 5-30×56, 3-18×44, and 2-12×40 magnifications with a SmartBDC reticle with up to 95% light transmission, the advanced HDX 6x optical system for ultra-high resolution, optical performance, and light transmission, an automatic holdover dot on a digital focal plane, the innovative KinETHIC™ Kinetic Energy Transfer Indicator for ethical shots, and LevelPlex™ that calibrates level sensitivity to distance ranged to target. Blue LED indicator light on the riflescope indicates when your equipment is paired and flashes as your reticle is updated with new ballistic hold information.

SIERRA6BDX 2-12x40mm Specs:

Weight: 21.4oz

Adjustment Increments: 0.25MOA

Maintube Diameter: 30mm

Field of View: 52.5’ at 100 yards

Reticle: BDX-R2 Digital Ballistic Reticle w/194 LEDs

Waterproof: IPX-7

Battery: (2) CR2032

SKU: SOSBDX62111

MSRP: $1169.99

SIERRA6BDX 3-18x44mm Specs:

Weight: 23.8oz.

Adjustment Increments: 0.25MOA

Maintube Diameter: 30mm

Field of View: 34.9’’ at 100 Yards

Reticle: BDX-R2 Digital Ballistic Reticle w/194 LEDs

Eye Relief: 3.7in.

Waterproof: IPX-7

Battery: (2) CR2032

SKU: SOSBDX63111

MSRP: $1,299.99

SIERRA6BDX 5-30x56mm Specs:

Weight: 30.4oz.

Adjustment Increments: 0.25MOA

Maintube Diameter: 34mm

Field of View: 21’ at 100 Yards

Reticle: BDX-R2 Digital Ballistic Reticle w/194 LEDs

Eye Relief: 3.7in.

Waterproof: IPX-7

Battery: (2) CR2032

SKU: SOSBDX65111

MSRP: $1,689.99

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics SIERRA6BDX Riflescopes is now shipping to retailers and is available for purchase at sigsauer.com. For more information about all SIG SAUER Electro-Optics products visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.