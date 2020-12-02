SIG SAUER Introduces New Modular MOD-X9 Pistol Suppressor

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the MOD-X9 Pistol Suppressor. The MOD-X9 is the first release of SIG SAUER’s modular line of pistol suppressors made of titanium baffles for the ultimate in lightweight strength and performance that allows the user to personalize their suppressor for overall length, weight, and sound.

The SIG SAUER MOD-X9 Suppressor is comprised of seven, 3D-printed titanium baffles and an encapsulator with 21-points of impact adjustment. The length is adjustable from 3.25 inches to 7.5 inches, the weight is adjustable from 5 ounces to 8 ounces, and the sound is adjustable from 127.4dB to 145.3dB. The suppressor is easily, user-configurable and comes with two pistons, disassembly tools, ½ x 28 and 13.1 pistons, and a fixed-barrel spacer and includes the most popular inch and metric position for its given caliber.

“This is an exciting addition to our line of suppressors because it’s the first product launch of brand-new innovation in suppressors and moves past the traditional baffle design currently in the market. Once again SIG has raised the bar with the groundbreaking technology we engineer into our designs, and you can expect to see a full line of suppressors from SIG with this new technology in 2021 for all calibers,” concluded Taylor.

MOD-X9 Suppressor Specs:

Overall Weight: 8oz.

Overall Length: 7.5in.

Overall Width: 1.35in.

dB Average: 129dB (147gr 9mm)

Caliber: 9mm

Finish: Black DLC

Baffle Material: Titanium

Mount: 1/2×28 and m13x1xLH Pistons

The SIG SAUER MOD-X9 Suppressor is now available for purchase at retail stores. For more information about the SIG SAUER MODX-9 Suppressor or the full line of SIG SAUER Suppressors visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.