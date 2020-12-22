Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has in-stock and shipping now a money-saving Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm Handgun Bundle with five (5) magazines and a bug out bag for 459.99 after coupon code “MZB” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm Pistol Bug Out Bag Bundle This Bundle from Smith & Wesson includes a M&P 9mm Shield with essential items. The 3.1 inch M&P 9mm Pistol comes with 5 Total Magazines, one 7rd in the gun and four 8 round mags in the bag. First Aid Kit and S&W branded mask are also included. M&P 9 Shield Pistol- 9mm Thumb Safety (Base SKU 180021)

M&P Branded OD Bug Out Bag

M&P Branded OD Face Mask

First Aid Kit

5 Total Magazines (1- 7rd, 4-8rd) The Bug Out Bag itself is sewn from durable OD Green Nylon, and features various compartments for rapid access.

