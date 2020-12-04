Smith & Wesson Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, yesterday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020. On August 24, 2020, the company completed the previously announced spin-off of its outdoor products and accessories business. Therefore, beginning with this quarter, all historical financial information for that business is reported as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Quarterly net sales were $248.7 million compared with $113.7 million for the comparable quarter last year, an increase of 118.7%. Gross margin for the quarter was 40.6% compared with 28.4% for the comparable quarter last year. Quarterly GAAP income was $49.1 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared with $343,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. Quarterly non-GAAP income was $52.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared with $472,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release. Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $78.9 million, or 31.7% of net sales, compared with $13.4 million, or 11.8% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.



Mark Smith, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today, I am pleased to report a second consecutive record-breaking quarter for our 168 year old company. These results are a testament to Smith & Wesson’s devoted team of employees, and their ability to deliver strong performance in the face of any challenge. Because of the hard work of our employees, who have been diligently following our safety protocols, we have been able to continue safely operating our business and, during these extremely difficult times when so many of our fellow Americans are out of work, we successfully created and filled 287 new jobs during our second quarter. Along with our existing employees, our new team members played a critical role in achieving these record-breaking numbers.” Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Smith & Wesson’s record-breaking financial performance enabled us to generate $49.1 million in net income, seed the outdoor products and accessories business with $25 million of cash at the spin date, repay the final $25 million on our revolving loan, and left us with $55.5 million of cash on hand, and zero bank debt, significantly sooner than our prior internal targets. Additionally, our Board again authorized a $0.05 per share dividend to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020, with payment to be made on January 5, 2021.”

Conference Call and Webcast

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including “non-GAAP net income,” “Adjusted EBITDAS,” and “free cash flow” are presented. From time-to-time, the company considers and uses these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. The company believes it is useful for itself and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) transition costs, (iii) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, (iv) COVID-19 expenses, (v) net cash used in investing activities, (vi) interest expense, (vii) income tax expense, (viii) depreciation and amortization, and (ix) stock-based compensation expenses; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. The company presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers them an important supplemental measure of its performance.

The company’s definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. The company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company's GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect the company's actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.