Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

♠ Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has the Smith & Wesson S&W SD9 VE 16+1 handgun on a holiday sale for just check-price of $389.99 with an included Crimson Trace Tactical Light and FREE shipping. This is a great deal as the CT CMR-209 retails for $90.00 all by itself!

Smith & Wesson SD9 VE™ 16-Round Crimson Tract Light Promo Kit • SDT™ – Self Defense Trigger for Optimal, Consistent Pull

First Round to Last

• Dovetailed, White Dot Sights

• Standard, Picatinny-Style Rail

• Ergonomic, Textured Grip

• Textured Finger Locator

• Aggressive Front and Back Strap Texturing

• Distinctive Two-Tone Finish

• Front and Rear Serrations Magazines for current SD are compatible with SDVE™ CRIMSON TRACE® RAIL MASTER® TACTICAL LIGHT – CMR-209

Simple, ready-to-mount to the pistol’s accessory rail • On/Off Feature

• 200 Lumen

• Weight with Battery – 2.0 oz (57 g)

• CR2 Battery Included

• 1-1/2 Hour Run Time SKU: 13050

Model: S&W SD9 VE™ Crimson Trace Tactical Light 16 Round Promo Kit

Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 16+1

Safety: No Thumb Safety

Barrel Length: 4″ / 10.2 cm

Overall Length: 7.2″

Front Sight: White Dot

Rear Sight: White 2-Dot

Action: Striker Fire

Grip: Textured Polymer

Weight: 22.5 oz / 637.9g

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel

Slide Material: Stainless Steel

Frame Material: Polymer

Slide Finish: Satin Stainless

Frame Finish: Black Purpose: Enthusiast, Home Protection, Personal Protection, Recreational Shooting

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!