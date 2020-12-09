Speer Awarded Contract to Provide Ammo to Top Nordic Police Agencies

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Speer Ammunition was recently awarded the joint Nordic Police 9mm duty handgun ammunition contract for Speer 124-grain Gold Dot. Speer’s sister company Federal already holds the duty rifle contract for .223 Tactical Bonded and .308 Tactical Bonded Tip precision rounds. The duty handgun contract will supply these agencies for up to four years.

“We are extremely pleased with this prestigious contract award, as it validates the high level of trust the international law enforcement agencies have with our extremely reliable and innovative products,” said Speer’s President Jason Vanderbrink. “The testing specifications and procedures for these contracts were some of the most thorough in the world,” said VP of Law Enforcement, Government and International Sales David Leis. “The use of Gold Dot technology in this contract ammunition ensures the highest performance threshold and absolute confidence in performance, and we are proud to produce ammunition that meets and exceeds our customer’s strict requirements.”

The selected duty rounds utilize Speer Gold Dot technology, which has set an industry benchmark for both self-defense and duty use, earning the trust of consumers and law enforcement worldwide. The bullet features a pressure-formed lead core that is bonded to an extremely uniform jacket a single atom at a time that virtually eliminates separation on impact for more retained weight and consistent penetration depths. The Gold Dot hollow-point design expands consistently through a full range of barriers. Reliable ignition and cycling are delivered thanks to sealed primers and nickel-plated brass.

Speer ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Speer. For more information on all products from Speer or to shop online, visit www.speer.com

