Springfield PD Upgrades to S&W M&P 2.0 as Official Duty Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SPRINGFIELD, Mass., (December 15, 2020) – Smith & Wesson Inc. announced today that the city of Springfield, Massachusetts has transitioned to the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 as its official duty pistol. Previously, the Springfield Police Department’s primary duty pistol was Smith & Wesson’s M&P40 pistol. Smith & Wesson will be providing over 600 pistols as part of this upgrade, including four engraved pistols for the Springfield Police Department’s Command Staff. Smith & Wesson presented the Springfield Police Department with their engraved pistols during a recent ceremony at Smith & Wesson’s headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“The new M&P M2.0, with its aggressive texturing and tactile trigger reset, provides law enforcement with the ultimate in reliability and dependability. This upgrade to the M&P M2.0 should carry the Springfield Police Department through many years of service. Most importantly, we’re proud that our pistols are called on to protect law enforcement in Smith & Wesson’s hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts,” said Matthew Fehmel, Senior Director of Global Professional & International Sales for Smith & Wesson. “We’re very appreciative of the entire team at Smith & Wesson. They have the best and safest products on the market. Their company being based in our city and many of their employees living in Springfield has led to a long-term partnership that our officers take pride in,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

The M&P M2.0 comes with four interchangeable palmswell inserts and a light, crisp M2.0 trigger with a tactile and audible reset. The pistol features a molded polymer frame designed for comfort and durability, as well as the optimal M&P pistol 18-degree grip angle for a natural point of aim. Chambered in 9mm, .40 S&W, and .45 Auto, the M&P M2.0 pistol is available in full size, compact, and subcompact variants.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.